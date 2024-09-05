$23 million earmarked for marine debris cleanup, habitat restoration

1 of 2 | NOAA announced on Thursday that the Biden administration is making $23 million available to clean up marine debris and restore habitat off the coastal United States. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (pictured, 2022) said in a statement that the investments "will help improve coastal communities for decades to come by making sure they have the necessary resources to protect their ecosystems and local economies from the impacts of marine debris, which are exacerbated by climate change." File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is making $23 million available to clean up marine debris and restore habitat off the coastal United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday. The money is part of 13 multi-year projects in 10 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, and will focus on debris removal, carbon capture, bolstering the resilience of coastal areas to withstand weather events, pollution and marine debris. As part of NOAA's Climate-Ready Coasts initiative, the money also will be used to restore marine habitat and help communities with local recovery efforts. Advertisement

"The Biden-Harris Administration is funding critical projects like these that will help remove and address harmful marine debris that can significantly impact water quality, habitats and economic prosperity in coastal communities across the nation," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

"These investments, made possible thanks to President Biden's historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help improve coastal communities for decades to come by making sure they have the necessary resources to protect their ecosystems and local economies from the impacts of marine debris, which are exacerbated by climate change."

This is the latest round of marine cleanup funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and comes just after the Biden administration announced another $19 million last year.

Nine of the 13 projects will focus on the removal and disposal of large marine debris, such as abandoned and derelict vessels and fishing gear. The remaining four projects will capture trash, including plastic bottles, food wrappers and other debris from urban environments before it enters the nation's waterways, according to NOAA.

"All selected projects are anticipated to advance equity and deliver benefits in tribal and other coastal communities facing environmental and climate challenges," the NOAA release said.

The large debris removal projects range from Alaska to American Samoa and from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island, including in the Gulf of Alaska, the American Samoa Department of Port Administration, the City of Oakland, Calif., and The Ocean Foundation in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Marine debris interception projects will be at funded in New York, Georgia, Florida and Texas.