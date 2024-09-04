N.M. prosecutor wants court to reinstate case against Alec Baldwin

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey asked a New Mexico court Wednesday to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin after a judge dismissed the case in July.
Morrissey in a court filing said Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer erred in ruling the state withheld evidence from Baldwin's defense attorneys and dismissed the case with prejudice, which means the actor can't be tried again for involuntary manslaughter unless an appellate court overturns Sommer's ruling.