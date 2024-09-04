Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 4, 2024 / 8:51 PM / Updated Sept. 4, 2024 at 8:52 PM

N.M. prosecutor wants court to reinstate case against Alec Baldwin

By Mike Heuer
A state prosecutor on Wednesday asked the Santa Fe, N.M., court to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin after a judge dismissed the case with prejudice in July due to suppression of evidence by the prosecution. File Photo by Ramsay De Give/EPA-EFE/Pool
A state prosecutor on Wednesday asked the Santa Fe, N.M., court to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin after a judge dismissed the case with prejudice in July due to suppression of evidence by the prosecution. File Photo by Ramsay De Give/EPA-EFE/Pool

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey asked a New Mexico court Wednesday to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin after a judge dismissed the case in July.

Morrissey in a court filing said Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer erred in ruling the state withheld evidence from Baldwin's defense attorneys and dismissed the case with prejudice, which means the actor can't be tried again for involuntary manslaughter unless an appellate court overturns Sommer's ruling.

Advertisement

The case stems from the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died when a bullet was fired from a pistol while Baldwin was practicing his draw before filming a scene on location in New Mexico for the film Rust in 2021.

Baldwin maintained his innocence as the trial entered its third day and said he never pulled the trigger.

Related

Sommer granted a motion to dismiss with prejudice filed by Baldwin's attorneys after prosecutors didn't notify them of a box of newly found ammunition and instead suppressed the evidence.

Baldwin's trial in the Santa Fe, N.M., courthouse had reached its halfway mark when his attorneys filed the motion to dismiss the case with prejudice.

Advertisement

Sommer ruled the state suppressed the evidence, which was a box of ammunition that someone brought to the local sheriff's office and said it might be related to the Rust shooting.

In Wednesday's filing, Morrissey argued the facts don't support Sommer's dismissal ruling.

She said the box of ammunition is irrelevant and Sommer should not have dismissed the case.

A jury in the same court found Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year.

Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence, filed a motion to dismiss the verdict against her.

A friend of her stepfather named Troy Teske turned in the ammunition, but Morrissey and others allowed it to be filed with a different case number and did not notify Baldwin's attorneys.

In Wednesday's filing, Morrissey said the prosecution accidentally mishandled the evidence but didn't suppress it.

Latest Headlines

Justice Dept. investigating sexual abuse allegations at 2 California women's prisons
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Justice Dept. investigating sexual abuse allegations at 2 California women's prisons
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into two California women's prisons following allegations that staff members sexually abuse the inmates they were hired to protect.
Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Harris in presidential election
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Harris in presidential election
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming announced Wednesday that she plans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in November, as she warned about "the danger that Donald Trump poses."
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Two 14-year-old students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday that also injured nine others at a Georgia high school, according to police who said the gunman is a 14-year-old boy.
Meta oversight board rules 'From the river to the sea' not hate speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta oversight board rules 'From the river to the sea' not hate speech
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Meta's oversight board ruled Wednesday that the phrase "From the river to the sea" on its social media platforms is not hate speech, despite critics' claims that it calls for the abolishment of the Israeli state.
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, who challenged former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out and endorsing him, is joining public relations consulting giant Edelman as vice chair.
Feds act to counter Russian interference in U.S. elections
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Feds act to counter Russian interference in U.S. elections
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A new visa-restriction policy will help protect the integrity of U.S. elections against Russian interference designed to undermine the nation's democratic institutions.
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida man died after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in a Port Charlotte shopping center parking lot. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the man had cardiac arrest as a medical helicopter was landing.
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The nation's military personnel can enjoy watching a full season of NFL games on the American Forces Network after getting the okay from the professional sports league.
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings in July were 7.7 million, according to a Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Openings were at three and a half year low and were significantly fewer than expected by Dow Jones economists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
Airline to rebalance planes as new first class seats make aircraft 'nose-heavy'
Airline to rebalance planes as new first class seats make aircraft 'nose-heavy'
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Grenfell Tower fire report: Deaths of 72 victims due to 'incompetence, dishonesty, greed'
Grenfell Tower fire report: Deaths of 72 victims due to 'incompetence, dishonesty, greed'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement