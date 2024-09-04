Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 4, 2024 / 2:25 PM

U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season

By Mike Heuer
U.S. service members will be able to view every NFL game live or on demand free of charge on AFN television and by using the AFN Now app. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
U.S. service members will be able to view every NFL game live or on demand free of charge on AFN television and by using the AFN Now app. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The nation's military personnel can enjoy watching a full season of NFL games on the American Forces Network after getting approval from the professional sports league.

Every NFL game will be featured on the AFN Now app live and on demand, which enables military personnel to stream their favorite teams nearly anywhere and at any time free of charge.

Advertisement

"The NFL's continued partnership and support of U.S. military audiences overseas has been tremendous," AFN Broadcast Center Director Jim Alexander said in a Department of Defense news release Tuesday.

"The game access the NFL has provided U.S. service members and their families this year is beyond measure and so appreciated by our military forces serving overseas," Alexander said.

Related

AFN television also will air games live, starting with Thursday night's NFL opener between the two-time defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Thursday night game is a rematch of last season's AFC championship won by the Chiefs, 17-10.

"This is our second full season covering the NFL on AFN. New and die-hard military football fans are going to be thrilled," AFN Digital Media Chief Kim Antos said.

Advertisement

"In addition to all 272 regular-season match-ups and the post-season playoffs, this year's coverage of AFN Now includes access to the NFL Network's own content, archived games, highlights and analysis, all available anytime," Antos said.

The free broadcasts and on-demand access via the AFN Now app will continue through the Super Bowl.

Service members can access games between 24 and 48 hours after their live broadcasts using the AFN Now app, which will make the games available for seven days.

Service members also can stream NFL games on up to four devices, including smartphones, tablets and streaming devices, such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon's Fire Stick.

Service members can download the AFN Now app without charge and register their respective accounts to view the NFL games and other content.

Latest Headlines

Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Harris in presidential election
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Harris in presidential election
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming announced Wednesday that she plans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in November, as she warned about "the danger that Donald Trump poses."
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Two 14-year-old students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday that also injured nine others at a Georgia high school, according to police who said the gunman is a 14-year-old boy.
Meta oversight board rules 'From the river to the sea' not hate speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta oversight board rules 'From the river to the sea' not hate speech
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Meta's oversight board ruled Wednesday that the phrase "From the river to the sea" on its social media platforms is not hate speech, despite critics' claims that it calls for the abolishment of the Israeli state.
N.M. prosecutor wants court to reinstate case against Alec Baldwin
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.M. prosecutor wants court to reinstate case against Alec Baldwin
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey asked a New Mexico court Wednesday to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin after a judge dismissed the case in July.
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, who challenged former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out and endorsing him, is joining public relations consulting giant Edelman as vice chair.
Feds act to counter Russian interference in U.S. elections
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Feds act to counter Russian interference in U.S. elections
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A new visa-restriction policy will help protect the integrity of U.S. elections against Russian interference designed to undermine the nation's democratic institutions.
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida man died after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in a Port Charlotte shopping center parking lot. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the man had cardiac arrest as a medical helicopter was landing.
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings in July were 7.7 million, according to a Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Openings were at three and a half year low and were significantly fewer than expected by Dow Jones economists.
Judge sentences New York man to 13 months in prison for harassing calls to Congress
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge sentences New York man to 13 months in prison for harassing calls to Congress
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old New York City man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for threatening to kill a Congressional staffer and harassing members of Congress, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
Airline to rebalance planes as new first class seats make aircraft 'nose-heavy'
Airline to rebalance planes as new first class seats make aircraft 'nose-heavy'
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
Grenfell Tower fire report: Deaths of 72 victims due to 'incompetence, dishonesty, greed'
Grenfell Tower fire report: Deaths of 72 victims due to 'incompetence, dishonesty, greed'
GOP-led states sue to block Biden administration's latest attempt to cancel student debt
GOP-led states sue to block Biden administration's latest attempt to cancel student debt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement