Judge sentences New York man to 13 months in prison for harassing calls to Congress

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old New York City man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for threatening to kill a Congressional staffer and harassing members of Congress, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Ade Salim Lilly, of Queens, to 13 months in prison and 36 additional months of supervised release for his actions. Lilly pleaded guilty on May 30 to two charges of using interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and repeated telephone calls.