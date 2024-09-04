Trending
Sept. 4, 2024 / 11:55 AM

Judge sentences New York man to 13 months in prison for harassing calls to Congress

By Clyde Hughes
A 35-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 13 months in prison for repeatedly making harassing calls to Congress. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old New York City man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for threatening to kill a Congressional staffer and harassing members of Congress, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Ade Salim Lilly, of Queens, to 13 months in prison and 36 additional months of supervised release for his actions. Lilly pleaded guilty on May 30 to two charges of using interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and repeated telephone calls.

Prosecutors said from Feb. 1, 2022, until his arrest in Puerto Rico on Nov. 8, 2023, Lilly made more than 12,000 calls to about 54 Congressional offices. Lilly made the calls from Maryland and Puerto Rico, prosecutors said.

Lilly's calls, which were of a vulgar and harassing nature. Congressional staff repeatedly told him that his communications were unwanted, but he would mask his phone number to continue calling. In one phone call made in Oct. 21, 2022, Lilly threatened to kill the staffer responding to him.

"I will kill you," Lilly reportedly told the staffer, prosecutors said. "I'm going to run you over. I will kill you with a bomb or grenade."

Over a two-day span in February 2023, Lilly called one U.S. representative's office more than 500 times. The Justice Department statement did not mention what offices Lilly called.

2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Georgia high school
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Georgia high school
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- At least two people are dead and four others injured at a Georgia high school after reports of shots being fired, according to reports.
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings in July were 7.7 million, according to a Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Openings were at three and a half year low and were significantly fewer than expected by Dow Jones economists.
Kamala Harris expected to propose $50,000 tax break for small business startups
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris expected to propose $50,000 tax break for small business startups
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce on Wednesday a robust $50,000 tax deduction for small business startup costs, a boost from the current $5,000, sources told media outlets.
GOP-led states sue to block Biden administration's latest attempt to cancel student debt
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GOP-led states sue to block Biden administration's latest attempt to cancel student debt
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Seven GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration's latest attempt at cancelling student debt, stating the plan will begin erasing loans as soon as this week if not stopped by the courts.
House Republicans subpoena Blinken to testify on Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House Republicans subpoena Blinken to testify on Afghanistan withdrawal
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul on Tuesday issued a subpoena for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to testify later this month on the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Michigan judge rules Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must remain on state's Nov. 5 ballot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Michigan judge rules Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must remain on state's Nov. 5 ballot
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must stay on the state's Nov. 5 ballot, rejecting the former presidential candidate's last-minute request to remove his name from contention in the state.
Trump waives arraignment, will plead not guilty in new election interference case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump waives arraignment, will plead not guilty in new election interference case
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump waived his right to attend the arraignment of his revised Jan. 6 federal election interference case and will enter a plea of not guilty through his attorneys, according to a filing Tuesday.
Trump Media shares hit new low, slip below $18 for first time
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump Media shares hit new low, slip below $18 for first time
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Trump Media and Technology Group's shares hit a new low Tuesday, dropping below $18 for the first time since it began public trading in March.
U.S. charges Hamas leadership for role in Oct. 7 'terrorist atrocities'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. charges Hamas leadership for role in Oct. 7 'terrorist atrocities'
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced terrorism charges Tuesday against six senior leaders of Hamas for their role in "planning, supporting and perpetrating the terrorist atrocities" in Israel on Oct. 7.
Biden, others tout success of Investing in America infrastructure plan
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden, others tout success of Investing in America infrastructure plan
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and others affirmed the success of his administration's "Investing in America" infrastructure platform during the first of several planned presentations on the topic Tuesday afternoon.
