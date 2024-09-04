Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is joining public relations firm Edelman as vice chair, the company announced Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, who challenged former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out and endorsing him, is joining public relations consulting giant Edelman. Haley, who is also a former U.N. ambassador and the former governor of South Carolina, will be joined by former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., the PR firm announced Wednesday. While Baucus will serve as Edelman's senior adviser, Haley will serve as vice chair on the firm's public affairs consultancy. Advertisement

"Adding these seasoned political people to our communications experts is essential," said Richard Edelman, chief executive officer. "The reason for this is there's never been a more crazy political time. Politics has become a critical consideration for clients in brand marketing, employee engagement and reputation management."

In a statement, Haley said she was "excited to join the team."

"In a time of growing complexities in business, policy and politics -- brands need to anticipate what's coming next. Whether managing a crisis or celebrating a success, industry leaders must be ready to communicate clearly and share their vision forward."

Edelman was founded in 1952 and currently employs approximately 6,000 workers at more than 60 offices around the world.

While Haley served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018, Edelman revealed Wednesday that Haley would not work in a second Trump administration, despite endorsing him at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period," Haley announced in July, days after the assassination attempt on the former president, as she called for unity and "keeping America strong and safe."

In addition to signing on at Edelman, Haley was named the Walter P. Stern Chair at the Hudson Institute in April.

On Wednesday, Edelman touted the firm's new political team, including Baucus.

"As the former U.S. ambassador to China under President Obama, and former U.S. senator from Montana, Baucus has unique experience on agricultural, trade and tech issues," he said.

"They will provide clients with unmatched counsel. I am thrilled to have them join the firm."