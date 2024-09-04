Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot

A Florida man died Tuesday after catching fire in a shopping center parking lot. The Charlotte County, Florida Sheriff's Office said the state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation. The man suffered cardiac arrest as a medical helicopter landed. The victim was not publicly identified. Photo courtesy of Charlotte County Florida Sheriff's Office

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida man died after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in a Port Charlotte shopping center parking lot. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the severely burned man had cardiac arrest as a medical helicopter was landing. Advertisement

The man was transported to a hospital by ambulance instead because the helicopter had no space for CPR or to provide proper cardiac care.

The Charlotte County Sheriffs Department Major Crimes Unit and the state fire marshal are investigating the death.

Doctors pronounced the man dead at the hospital.

Witnesses said they saw a person screaming and running in the parking lot. The man was found covered head to toe in burns.

The man's name was not publicly released.

In a statement on Facebook Tuesday the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said, "We are on-scene of a death investigation near the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall. The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation and there is no threat to the public. The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time."