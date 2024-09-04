Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 4, 2024 / 2:00 PM

Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'

Trump's New Jersey club to host 'awards gala' for people involved in Jan. 6 riot

By Chris Benson
The renamed “Justice For All Gala” fundraising event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. was to be hosted on Thursday by pro-Trump political action committee “New Gen 47” and the non-profit “Vote Your Vision,” a subsidiary of “The America Project.” File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 2 | The renamed “Justice For All Gala” fundraising event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. was to be hosted on Thursday by pro-Trump political action committee “New Gen 47” and the non-profit “Vote Your Vision,” a subsidiary of “The America Project.” File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.

The renamed "Justice For All Gala" fundraising event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. was to be hosted on Thursday by pro-Trump political action committee "New Gen 47" and the non-profit "Vote Your Vision," a subsidiary of "The America Project."

Advertisement

No detailed reason for the postponement was immediately given beyond "scheduling conflicts of invited guest speakers," event organizer L.J. Fino told Fox Business. He said organizers now aim to reschedule it for sometime after November's election.

First labeled by organizers as the so-called "J6 Awards Gala," the original date has now officially been "postponed" and its location and time listed as "to be announced," according to the event website.

Related

Text messages of event organizers obtained by The New York Times cited "multiple issues outside of our control, the main one being safety concerns of attendees and staff" as other reasons why the event plans got altered.

Advertisement

General admission tickets start at $1,500 per person, a single VIP ticket cost $2,500 and a "platinum table" is priced at $50,000 and all donations were listed as tax deductible. Trump, the Republican nominee now on his third presidential run, was listed as an invited but was not expected to attend.

The aimed to raise more than $1 million with proceeds that reportedly were to directly cover ongoing legal fees of rioters who had been charged with crimes.

It was meant to serve as a "crucial fundraiser" to raise "much-needed assistance" for the more than 1,200 Jan. 6 defendants charged with federal crimes "who continue to face significant challenges," according to information on The American Project website.

Among other invited guests synonymous with Jan. 6 is former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was previously indicted in Georgia on charges related to efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 loss in the presidential election in Georgia, along with MAGA influencer Anthony Raimondi and former Trump administration official Peter Navarro, who recently finished a 4-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress.

Latest Headlines

Justice Dept. investigating sexual abuse allegations at 2 California women's prisons
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Justice Dept. investigating sexual abuse allegations at 2 California women's prisons
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into two California women's prisons following allegations that staff members sexually abuse the inmates they were hired to protect.
Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Harris in presidential election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Harris in presidential election
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming announced Wednesday that she plans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in November, as she warned about "the danger that Donald Trump poses."
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Two 14-year-old students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday that also injured nine others at a Georgia high school, according to police who said the gunman is a 14-year-old boy.
Meta oversight board rules 'From the river to the sea' not hate speech
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta oversight board rules 'From the river to the sea' not hate speech
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Meta's oversight board ruled Wednesday that the phrase "From the river to the sea" on its social media platforms is not hate speech, despite critics' claims that it calls for the abolishment of the Israeli state.
N.M. prosecutor wants court to reinstate case against Alec Baldwin
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.M. prosecutor wants court to reinstate case against Alec Baldwin
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey asked a New Mexico court Wednesday to reinstate an involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin after a judge dismissed the case in July.
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump supporter Nikki Haley joins Edelman PR firm
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, who challenged former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before dropping out and endorsing him, is joining public relations consulting giant Edelman as vice chair.
Feds act to counter Russian interference in U.S. elections
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Feds act to counter Russian interference in U.S. elections
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A new visa-restriction policy will help protect the integrity of U.S. elections against Russian interference designed to undermine the nation's democratic institutions.
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida man dies after being found ablaze in shopping center parking lot
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida man died after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in a Port Charlotte shopping center parking lot. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the man had cardiac arrest as a medical helicopter was landing.
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The nation's military personnel can enjoy watching a full season of NFL games on the American Forces Network after getting the okay from the professional sports league.
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. July job openings lower than expected at 7.7 million
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings in July were 7.7 million, according to a Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Openings were at three and a half year low and were significantly fewer than expected by Dow Jones economists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
14-year-old in custody after Georgia school shooting kills 2 students, 2 teachers
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
U.S. military service members score free access to all NFL games this season
Airline to rebalance planes as new first class seats make aircraft 'nose-heavy'
Airline to rebalance planes as new first class seats make aircraft 'nose-heavy'
Grenfell Tower fire report: Deaths of 72 victims due to 'incompetence, dishonesty, greed'
Grenfell Tower fire report: Deaths of 72 victims due to 'incompetence, dishonesty, greed'
GOP-led states sue to block Biden administration's latest attempt to cancel student debt
GOP-led states sue to block Biden administration's latest attempt to cancel student debt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement