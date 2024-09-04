Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'

1 of 2 | The renamed “Justice For All Gala” fundraising event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. was to be hosted on Thursday by pro-Trump political action committee “New Gen 47” and the non-profit “Vote Your Vision,” a subsidiary of “The America Project.” File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice. The renamed "Justice For All Gala" fundraising event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. was to be hosted on Thursday by pro-Trump political action committee "New Gen 47" and the non-profit "Vote Your Vision," a subsidiary of "The America Project." Advertisement

No detailed reason for the postponement was immediately given beyond "scheduling conflicts of invited guest speakers," event organizer L.J. Fino told Fox Business. He said organizers now aim to reschedule it for sometime after November's election.

First labeled by organizers as the so-called "J6 Awards Gala," the original date has now officially been "postponed" and its location and time listed as "to be announced," according to the event website.

Text messages of event organizers obtained by The New York Times cited "multiple issues outside of our control, the main one being safety concerns of attendees and staff" as other reasons why the event plans got altered.

General admission tickets start at $1,500 per person, a single VIP ticket cost $2,500 and a "platinum table" is priced at $50,000 and all donations were listed as tax deductible. Trump, the Republican nominee now on his third presidential run, was listed as an invited but was not expected to attend.

The aimed to raise more than $1 million with proceeds that reportedly were to directly cover ongoing legal fees of rioters who had been charged with crimes.

It was meant to serve as a "crucial fundraiser" to raise "much-needed assistance" for the more than 1,200 Jan. 6 defendants charged with federal crimes "who continue to face significant challenges," according to information on The American Project website.

Among other invited guests synonymous with Jan. 6 is former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was previously indicted in Georgia on charges related to efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 loss in the presidential election in Georgia, along with MAGA influencer Anthony Raimondi and former Trump administration official Peter Navarro, who recently finished a 4-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress.