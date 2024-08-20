Protesters vow to 'shut down the DNC for Gaza' Tuesday night

1 of 15 | Chicago police scuffle with protesters outside the Consulate General of Israel during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. Photo by Paul Beaty/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Additional protective measures are in place in Chicago after pro-Palestinian protesters vowed to completely disrupt proceedings at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night. Protesters are organizing a "shut down the DNC for Gaza" rally for the evening that would start outside the Israeli consulate located less than 2 miles east of the United Center, which is on the same street. Advertisement

A group identified as Behind Enemy lines is planning the protest and circulated flyers saying, "Make it great like '68! Shut down the DNC for Gaza."

DNC organizers installed additional cameras and fencing near the United Center to help protect the event and its attendees on the second night of the convention.

The Metra also closed the entrance to its train station near the Israeli consulate.

Chicago Police arrested several protesters late Monday afternoon after they forced their way through an outer perimeter fence and tried to breach an inner fence placed to keep potentially violent protesters at a safe distance from the United Center while allowing them to peacefully protest.

The Chicago chapter of the National Lawyers Guild issued a statement Tuesday criticizing the policing and said 14 protesters were arrested for engaging in First Amendment free-speech activities Sunday and Monday.

The National Lawyers Guild provides legal support for antifa protesters and is a far-left alternative to the American Bar Association.

Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Marubio on Tuesday released two of the protesters who were arrested for breaching the security fence and ordered them to stay away from the DNC event for the rest of its duration.

One is a Chicago man, 31, who is charged with felony for aggravated battery of a police officer after the protester threw water at the officer, who was trying to secure the breached fence.

The other protester is a 35-year-old woman and a Chicago resident who is charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest at the area where the security breach occurred.

The pair were among protesters who gathered at Union Park and breached the security fence Monday afternoon.

Organizers for the protest group CodePink claimed the group disrupted a DNC brunch at Wrigley Field earlier Tuesday morning.

Other protest events are planned, including speakers at Park 578 near the United Center and at other locations.

Tuesday night's slate of speakers at the DNC includes former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.