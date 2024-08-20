Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 3:34 AM

Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor

By Darryl Coote
Two teenagers were charged Monday with murder in connection to the May fatal shooting of actor Johnny Wactor. Photo courtesy of General Hospital/X
Two teenagers were charged Monday with murder in connection to the May fatal shooting of actor Johnny Wactor. Photo courtesy of General Hospital/X

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of American actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said.

Wactor, the 37-year-old actor known for his performance as Brandon Corbin on General Hospital, was fatally shot early May 25 after discovering three suspects were trying to steal his vehicle's catalytic converter.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, have each been charged with one count of murder for Wactor's slaying.

Prosecutors said Barcelau's charge comes with a special circumstance of committing murder during an attempted robbery with the personal use of a firearm. He is also facing charges of attempted robbery and grand theft, both with a firearm, in connection to the actor's murder.

Related

Estrada similarly faces additional charges of attempted robbery and grand theft, both of which were also committed with a firearm.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was also charged Monday with one count of attempted robbery and one count of grand theft, both with a firearm; and Frank Olano, 22, was charged with one count each of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon with a firearm.

Advertisement

The charges were filed days after police announced the arrest of the four suspects on Thursday.

"We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions," Gascón said Monday in a statement.

Authorities said Wactor was shot and killed early May 25.

That morning, the actor had left his bartending job at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at about 3:25 a.m. After walking to his vehicle, he found three suspects had raised his car with a floor jack and were attempting to remove its catalytic converter.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has accused Barceleau of shooting Wactor in the chest. Wactor was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Mr. Wactor's work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss."

While Barceleau is being held without bail, Estrada is being held on bail of $2.07 million. Olano's bail was set at $1.08 million and Gutierrez' at $120,000.

Advertisement

If convicted, Barceleau faces life in prison without parole, Estrada faces up to life in prison, Olano faces up to less than six years and Gutierrez faces less than five years.

Latest Headlines

Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected Hunter Biden's latest attempt to dismiss tax evasion charges in a case that is expected to go to trial next month.
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Convention opened Monday in Chicago with a surprise cameo from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and tributes to President Joe Biden, who gave the keynote speech.
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran was behind a recent hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and efforts to infiltrate the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party.
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to cut the "cut the cost of energy in half" with a massive change of energy production and manufacturing if he returns to the White House.
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago on Monday, police already have arrested several demonstrators, including some who breached a security fence. Four were arrested.
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 629.72 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value estimated at $755,00, concealed within a shipment of celery in San Diego, the agency said Monday.
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gosder Cherilus, a former lineman for nine seasons in the NFL, is facing several federal charges after he is accused of urinating on an elderly woman for approximately 20 seconds during a flight from Boston to Ireland.
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Hyatt Regency hotels said Monday it reached a settlement in the recent death of an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin allegedly at the hands of four Hyatt employees.
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges in a plea deal that will send the former lawmaker to jail and bypass a criminal trial that was scheduled to start next month.
D.C. council member Trayon White Sr. arrested on $150,000 bribery charge
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
D.C. council member Trayon White Sr. arrested on $150,000 bribery charge
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- District of Columbia council member Trayon White Sr. has been charged with bribery of $150,000 in contracts kickback case, the Justice Department said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement