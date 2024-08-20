Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor

Two teenagers were charged Monday with murder in connection to the May fatal shooting of actor Johnny Wactor. Photo courtesy of General Hospital/X

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of American actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said. Wactor, the 37-year-old actor known for his performance as Brandon Corbin on General Hospital, was fatally shot early May 25 after discovering three suspects were trying to steal his vehicle's catalytic converter.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada, both 18, have each been charged with one count of murder for Wactor's slaying.

Prosecutors said Barcelau's charge comes with a special circumstance of committing murder during an attempted robbery with the personal use of a firearm. He is also facing charges of attempted robbery and grand theft, both with a firearm, in connection to the actor's murder.

Estrada similarly faces additional charges of attempted robbery and grand theft, both of which were also committed with a firearm.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was also charged Monday with one count of attempted robbery and one count of grand theft, both with a firearm; and Frank Olano, 22, was charged with one count each of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon with a firearm.

The charges were filed days after police announced the arrest of the four suspects on Thursday.

"We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions," Gascón said Monday in a statement.

Authorities said Wactor was shot and killed early May 25.

That morning, the actor had left his bartending job at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at about 3:25 a.m. After walking to his vehicle, he found three suspects had raised his car with a floor jack and were attempting to remove its catalytic converter.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has accused Barceleau of shooting Wactor in the chest. Wactor was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Mr. Wactor's work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss."

While Barceleau is being held without bail, Estrada is being held on bail of $2.07 million. Olano's bail was set at $1.08 million and Gutierrez' at $120,000.

If convicted, Barceleau faces life in prison without parole, Estrada faces up to life in prison, Olano faces up to less than six years and Gutierrez faces less than five years.