Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 12:04 AM

U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns

By Darryl Coote
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers policy remarks on the economy at Precision Components Group in York, Pa., on Monday as the U.S. intelligence community said Iran was behind a recent hack of his presidential campaign. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers policy remarks on the economy at Precision Components Group in York, Pa., on Monday as the U.S. intelligence community said Iran was behind a recent hack of his presidential campaign. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran was behind a recent hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and efforts to infiltrate the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party.

The confirmation came in a joint statement from the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as the presidential race nears the general election on Nov. 5 when the U.S. public will choose between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Advertisement

The agencies have warned during the election cycle that Iran was employing efforts to influence the presidential contest, and on Monday said they have "observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity" targeting the U.S. public and the two presidential campaigns.

"This includes the recently reported activities to compromise former President Trump's campaign, which the IC attributes to Iran," the security agencies said in the brief statement.

Related

"The IC is confident that the Iranians have through social engineering and other efforts sought access to individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties."

The agencies said Iran's intent was "to influence the U.S. election process."

Advertisement

The statement confirms reports the Trump campaign on Aug. 10 said some of its internal communications had been pilfered by foreign sources. The campaign was reportedly infiltrated through a spear-phishing effort targeting a high-ranking official in Trump's campaign.

A spear-phishing attack attempts to steal sensitive information from gaining access to a computer system through sending messages that are spoofed to appear legitimate, according to the DNI.

Days later, the Harris' presidential campaign said it was warned by the FBI it had also been targeted.

The statement from U.S. intelligence community did not elaborate on the attacks but said Iran and also Russia has employed these tactics not just in the United States during this and prior federal election cycles but also worldwide.

"Iran seeks to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions," the agencies said.

"Iran has furthermore demonstrated a longstanding interest in exploiting societal tensions through various means, including through the use of cyber operations to attempt to gain access to sensitive information related to U.S. elections."

Iran has denied the allegations through its mission in the United Nations. In a statement to The New York Times, it said: "The Iranian government neither possesses nor harbors any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

In praising Harris at Democratic convention, Hillary Clinton says 'future is here'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In praising Harris at Democratic convention, Hillary Clinton says 'future is here'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Convention opened Monday in Chicago with a surprise cameo from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and a standing ovation for former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to cut the "cut the cost of energy in half" with a massive change of energy production and manufacturing if he returns to the White House.
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago on Monday, police already have arrested several demonstrators, including some who breached a security fence. Four were arrested.
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 629.72 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value estimated at $755,00, concealed within a shipment of celery in San Diego, the agency said Monday.
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gosder Cherilus, a former lineman for nine seasons in the NFL, is facing several federal charges after he is accused of urinating on an elderly woman for approximately 20 seconds during a flight from Boston to Ireland.
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Hyatt Regency hotels said Monday it reached a settlement in the recent death of an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin allegedly at the hands of four Hyatt employees.
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges in a plea deal that will send the former lawmaker to jail and bypass a criminal trial that was scheduled to start next month.
D.C. council member Trayon White Sr. arrested on $150,000 bribery charge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
D.C. council member Trayon White Sr. arrested on $150,000 bribery charge
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- District of Columbia council member Trayon White Sr. has been charged with bribery of $150,000 in contracts kickback case, the Justice Department said Monday.
Harvey Weinstein to stay in N.Y. prison pending retrial on sex charges
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein to stay in N.Y. prison pending retrial on sex charges
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will remain incarcerated in New York as he awaits a new sex crimes trial set for November before being returned to California to serve out his sentence there.
Deal reached to keep road open when Donald Trump not at Mar-a-Lago home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Deal reached to keep road open when Donald Trump not at Mar-a-Lago home
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A busy road in front of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in the town of Palm Beach, Fla., will be open when the former president is not at the residence, according to an agreement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement