Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 7:35 AM

Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democrat convention

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stand on stage after Biden delivered an address at the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Monday. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff stand on stage after Biden delivered an address at the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Monday. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will host the rally and convention watch party in Milwaukee, roughly 90 miles north of the Chicago site of the Democrat convention where she will formally accept the party's nomination on Thursday.

Advertisement

Harris and Walz will deliver speeches to what is expected to be a large crowd at the Fiserv Forum to build on the enthusiasm surrounding their ticket in a battleground state. Wisconsin -- and particularly the turnout in Milwaukee -- will be key to Harris' potential path to the presidency.

"I don't know if I need to mention this, but Wisconsin is at the center of the political universe," Ben Wikler, Wisconsin Democratic Party chair said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Related

The Democratic Party scheduled its 2020 convention for the same location but much of that convention went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Fiserv Forum, Harris and Walz will watch speeches by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama back in Chicago.

Advertisement

Harris made a surprise appearance during the first day of the convention, supporting President Joe Biden as he delivered his speech.

Julia Azari, a political science professor at Marquette University in Milwaukee, told WISN-TV that Democrats are covering new ground dealing with Harris's condensed presidential campaign while having a spotlight at a neighboring battleground state at the same time.

"I was looking around for other times this might have happened, and I couldn't find anywhere where essentially the vice president comes to a nearby city," Azari said. "The dynamics of this are very different."

Latest Headlines

Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of American actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said.
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected Hunter Biden's latest attempt to dismiss tax evasion charges in a case that is expected to go to trial next month.
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Convention opened Monday in Chicago with a surprise cameo from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and tributes to President Joe Biden, who gave the keynote speech.
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran was behind a recent hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and efforts to infiltrate the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party.
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to cut the "cut the cost of energy in half" with a massive change of energy production and manufacturing if he returns to the White House.
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago on Monday, police already have arrested several demonstrators, including some who breached a security fence. Four were arrested.
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 629.72 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value estimated at $755,00, concealed within a shipment of celery in San Diego, the agency said Monday.
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gosder Cherilus, a former lineman for nine seasons in the NFL, is facing several federal charges after he is accused of urinating on an elderly woman for approximately 20 seconds during a flight from Boston to Ireland.
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Hyatt Regency hotels said Monday it reached a settlement in the recent death of an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin allegedly at the hands of four Hyatt employees.
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges in a plea deal that will send the former lawmaker to jail and bypass a criminal trial that was scheduled to start next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement