Aug. 20, 2024 / 11:02 PM

Rep. Matt Gaetz defeats Kevin McCarthy-backed primary challenger

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (R) speaks to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in January 2023. On Tuesday night, Gaetz appeared to defeat a McCarthy-backed challenger for his 1st Congressional District Florida seat. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (R) speaks to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in January 2023. On Tuesday night, Gaetz appeared to defeat a McCarthy-backed challenger for his 1st Congressional District Florida seat. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared Tuesday night to handily defeat primary challenger Aaron Dimmock in a contest that pitted the controversial Florida Republican against a candidate backed by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whom Gaetz ousted last fall.

Gaetz -- who is under a long-running House ethics investigation for sexual misconduct, among other issues -- was defending his Republican nomination for Florida's 1st Congressional District against Dimmock, who was backed by McCarthy and received millions of dollars in support from allies of the former House speaker.

Despite the effort, Gaetz soared to victory Tuesday night. According to election results posted by local Treasure Coast Newspapers, Gaetz had secured 72.5% of the vote share compared to Dimmock's 27.5%

In his victory speech, Gaetz said jokingly that, despite the seeming certainty of his election win, he had yet to hear from either Dimmock nor McCarthy.

"McCarthy spent $3 million in this race, not attacking my votes or my work on your behalf but simply trying to attack my character," he said in an excerpt of his speech published on his X account. "Two years ago, I got 70% of the vote; tonight, it looks like I'm going to get 73% of the vote. So, Kevin, if you're watching, spend a little more next time and we'll get to 80."

Gaetz led the effort to oust McCarthy as House speaker last October after the California Republican made a deal with the Democratic Party to avert a government shutdown.

According to OpenSecrets, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that tracks campaign finance information, the Florida Patriots PAC, which supported Dimmock, had more than $3 million in independent expenditures.

Dimmock, a former Navy officer, conceded defeat online.

"It goes without saying that this was not the result we had hoped for," he said in a statement on X, before thanking his family, staff, volunteers and those who voted for him.

"Running as a first time candidate against a powerful career politician is never easy, but I was honored to have the opportunity to be that alternative."

