Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 5:18 PM

Ceremonial roll call, Obamas, second gentleman Emhoff to highlight DNC's second day

By Chris Benson
U.S. President Joe Biden embraced first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. The outgoing president praised Harris and said that picking her as his running mate was one of his best decisions he's made in his political career. Pool Photo by Mike Segar/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. President Joe Biden embraced first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. The outgoing president praised Harris and said that picking her as his running mate was one of his best decisions he's made in his political career. Pool Photo by Mike Segar/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- At the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Chicago locals Barack and Michelle Obama will give prime-time speeches on Tuesday night, sharing the stage with the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also is scheduled to appear on stage, along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and even a Republican mayor from Arizona.

Advertisement

The DNC's main programming for the evening starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT, or 5:30 p.m. CT. Tuesday's events are scheduled to wrap up in about four hours, but Monday's emotionally charged night -- which featured President Joe Biden and even a surprise stage appearance of Vice President Kamala Harris -- ran until the early morning hours of east coast time.

Serving as DNC hosts at United Center in Chicago for the rest of this week's convention will be Republican commentator Ana Navarro on Tuesday, then actors Kerry Washington on Wednesday and Mindy Kaling on its last day Thursday. That's when Vice President Kamala Harris will give her highly anticipated acceptance speech as the Democratic Party's official presidential nominee.

Advertisement

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is slated to first give remarks in the evening, followed by three members of the U.S. Senate. The Senate's majority leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, will speak, along with Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders also is scheduled to appear.

From border states will be New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and a Republican speaker, Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Ariz.

Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn will appear periodically as he did on the first night of the convention, giving delegates and viewers information about speakers and topics.

Also on Tuesday night, the ceremonial roll call will take place in which the 57 delegations gathered that comprise the more than 4,000 DNC delegates from American states and territories, will give remarks, and unofficially cast their voice votes to nominate Harris as the party's nominee for president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee.

Notably, the first roll call will begin with President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, and the last roll calls will be California and Minnesota, the respective home states of Harris and Walz.

However, Democratic convention planners have aimed to transform Tuesday's roll call into a first-of-its kind rally for the nominees, with the prime-time session featuring a DJ on the stage with music, lights and other "surprise guests," the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Advertisement

DNC events for the week will be held at two different venues. The United Center in downtown Chicago will be the site of speeches and other evening events, while McCormick Place will host meetings or other official party business.

Latest Headlines

RFK Jr. campaign considering whether to drop out, 'join forces' with Trump
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
RFK Jr. campaign considering whether to drop out, 'join forces' with Trump
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent campaign is considering dropping its presidential bid to "join forces" with Republican nominee Donald Trump, Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan revealed Tuesday in a new interview.
Boeing halts flight tests on 777X; unclear if next year's deliveries to be affected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing halts flight tests on 777X; unclear if next year's deliveries to be affected
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Boeing has stopped flight tests of its widebody 777X after finding structure damage in one of its aircraft, officials said on Monday.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- One of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers who was convicted in the 2020 killing of George Floyd has been released from federal prison, according to news reports.
Alaska Airlines' purchase of Hawaiian Airlines clears Justice Department
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alaska Airlines' purchase of Hawaiian Airlines clears Justice Department
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines' $1.9 billion plan to take over Hawaiian Airlines took a big step on Tuesday when the carrier said its agreement cleared U.S. Justice Department antitrust regulators.
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of American actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said.
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected Hunter Biden's latest attempt to dismiss tax evasion charges in a case that is expected to go to trial next month.
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Convention opened Monday in Chicago with a surprise cameo from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and tributes to President Joe Biden, who gave the keynote speech.
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran was behind a recent hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and efforts to infiltrate the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party.
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to cut the "cut the cost of energy in half" with a massive change of energy production and manufacturing if he returns to the White House.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Chinese and Philippine ships collide amid territorial dispute over South China Sea
Chinese and Philippine ships collide amid territorial dispute over South China Sea
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement