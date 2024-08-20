1 of 3 | U.S. President Joe Biden embraced first lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. The outgoing president praised Harris and said that picking her as his running mate was one of his best decisions he's made in his political career. Pool Photo by Mike Segar/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- At the second day of the Democratic National Convention, Chicago locals Barack and Michelle Obama will give prime-time speeches on Tuesday night, sharing the stage with the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also is scheduled to appear on stage, along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and even a Republican mayor from Arizona. Advertisement

The DNC's main programming for the evening starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT, or 5:30 p.m. CT. Tuesday's events are scheduled to wrap up in about four hours, but Monday's emotionally charged night -- which featured President Joe Biden and even a surprise stage appearance of Vice President Kamala Harris -- ran until the early morning hours of east coast time.

Serving as DNC hosts at United Center in Chicago for the rest of this week's convention will be Republican commentator Ana Navarro on Tuesday, then actors Kerry Washington on Wednesday and Mindy Kaling on its last day Thursday. That's when Vice President Kamala Harris will give her highly anticipated acceptance speech as the Democratic Party's official presidential nominee.

Advertisement

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is slated to first give remarks in the evening, followed by three members of the U.S. Senate. The Senate's majority leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, will speak, along with Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders also is scheduled to appear.

From border states will be New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and a Republican speaker, Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Ariz.

Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn will appear periodically as he did on the first night of the convention, giving delegates and viewers information about speakers and topics.

Also on Tuesday night, the ceremonial roll call will take place in which the 57 delegations gathered that comprise the more than 4,000 DNC delegates from American states and territories, will give remarks, and unofficially cast their voice votes to nominate Harris as the party's nominee for president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee.

Notably, the first roll call will begin with President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware, and the last roll calls will be California and Minnesota, the respective home states of Harris and Walz.

However, Democratic convention planners have aimed to transform Tuesday's roll call into a first-of-its kind rally for the nominees, with the prime-time session featuring a DJ on the stage with music, lights and other "surprise guests," the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Advertisement

DNC events for the week will be held at two different venues. The United Center in downtown Chicago will be the site of speeches and other evening events, while McCormick Place will host meetings or other official party business.