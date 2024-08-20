Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 7:43 PM

After 50 years in Senate, New Jersey's Bob Menendez exits in wake of bribery conviction

Gov. Phil Murphy appoints chief of staff George Helmy to fill Senate seat til January.

By Chris Benson
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez' (D-NJ) resignation was set to take effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m. EDT signifying the end to a political career spanning 50 years the saw him become New Jersey’s fourth longest-serving senator in state history. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez' (D-NJ) resignation was set to take effect on Tuesday at 5 p.m. EDT signifying the end to a political career spanning 50 years the saw him become New Jersey’s fourth longest-serving senator in state history. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The resignation of New Jersey's embattled Sen. Bob Menendez on Tuesday is scheduled to go into effect after the Democrat ended a failed Independent bid to keep his coveted Senate seat after a guilty verdict last month on federal bribery charges.

His resignation took effect at 5 p.m. EDT that day, bringing to an end a political career spanning 50 years the made Menendez become New Jersey's fourth longest-serving senator in state history.

Advertisement

New Jersey's Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy has reportedly named George Helmy, the governor's chief of staff, as the senate-designate to fill the vacant seat in a term to expire Jan. 3, 2025, beginning when senator's return next month in September to the nation's capital.

The Democratic senate nominee, Rep. Andy Kim, will face Republican candidate Curtis Bashaw in November's election for a full six-year term to officially serve after Menendez in the senate.

Related

Menendez, 70, was found guilty last month of all 16 counts related to charges of bribery and corruption in July after a Manhattan jury determined that Menendez was guilty of accepting payments in the form of gold bars and cash, and had allegedly acted as a foreign agent for the governments of Qatar and Egypt in the Middle East region.

Advertisement

He has a scheduled October 29 date to face sentencing. But has signaled his intent to appeal the decision by the jury of six men and six women in New York's Southern District court in Manhattan after it rendered a guilty verdict after two days of deliberations.

In a 30-page court document filed on Monday the day prior, Menendez lawyers ask a New York judge to toss out the guilty verdict, arguing in the motion how the prosecution of Menendez was "nothing if not unprecedented and high profile," it read, stating their opinion that all 16 convictions "must be reversed."

"If sustained on such a surprisingly thin reed of evidence, these convictions will make terrible, dangerous law," it reads.

Menendez revealed in late July his intent to resign from the coveted Senate seat on Aug. 20 in a resignation letter to Murphy after his July conviction of corruption-related federal charges.

On Friday, Menendez ended his independent bid for re-election after a hard-fought Democratic primary featuring Rep. Andy Kim and the state's first lady, Tammy Murphy, in a race in which Menendez was largely ignored by voters and party leaders. The race ultimately was won by Kim after Murphy dropped out from the race.

Advertisement

The son of Cuban immigrants, Menendez, who later rose to prominence as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was a House member from 1993-2006 before his appointment in 2006 to the Senate by then-Gov. Jon Corzine to fill his seat in Washington after Corzine's 2005 election to the governor's office.

Latest Headlines

Trump, Vance promote 'crime-free America' during Midwest campaign stops
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Vance promote 'crime-free America' during Midwest campaign stops
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, promised to support police and oppose crime during respective campaign stops in Howell, Mich., and Kenosha, Wisc., on Tuesday.
RFK Jr. campaign considering whether to drop out, 'join forces' with Trump
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
RFK Jr. campaign considering whether to drop out, 'join forces' with Trump
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent campaign is considering dropping its presidential bid to "join forces" with Republican nominee Donald Trump, Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan revealed Tuesday in a new interview.
Ceremonial roll call, Obamas, second gentleman Emhoff to highlight DNC's second day
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ceremonial roll call, Obamas, second gentleman Emhoff to highlight DNC's second day
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Chicago natives Barack and Michelle Obama will give prime time speeches Tuesday night at the DNC sharing the stage with the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris and a sprinkling of other recognizable political figures
Boeing halts flight tests on 777X; unclear if next year's deliveries to be affected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boeing halts flight tests on 777X; unclear if next year's deliveries to be affected
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Boeing has stopped flight tests of its widebody 777X after finding structure damage in one of its aircraft, officials said on Monday.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- One of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers who was convicted in the 2020 killing of George Floyd has been released from federal prison, according to news reports.
Alaska Airlines' purchase of Hawaiian Airlines clears Justice Department
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alaska Airlines' purchase of Hawaiian Airlines clears Justice Department
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines' $1.9 billion plan to take over Hawaiian Airlines took a big step on Tuesday when the carrier said its agreement cleared U.S. Justice Department antitrust regulators.
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of American actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said.
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected Hunter Biden's latest attempt to dismiss tax evasion charges in a case that is expected to go to trial next month.
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Convention opened Monday in Chicago with a surprise cameo from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and tributes to President Joe Biden, who gave the keynote speech.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
Ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd murder released from federal prison
Chinese and Philippine ships collide amid territorial dispute over South China Sea
Chinese and Philippine ships collide amid territorial dispute over South China Sea
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement