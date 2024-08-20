Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 20, 2024 / 1:05 PM

Alaska Airlines' purchase of Hawaiian Airlines clears Justice Department

By Clyde Hughes
An undated image of an Alaskan Airlines Boeing 777-900 aircraft. The carrier said its merger of Hawaiian Airlines cleared the Justice Department on Tuesday. File Photo courtesy Alaskan Airlines
An undated image of an Alaskan Airlines Boeing 777-900 aircraft. The carrier said its merger of Hawaiian Airlines cleared the Justice Department on Tuesday. File Photo courtesy Alaskan Airlines

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines $1.9 billion plan to take over Hawaiian Airlines took a big step on Tuesday when the carrier said its agreement cleared U.S. Justice Department, antitrust regulators.

The carriers will maintain their own brands after the merger for now while providing the combined service, Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This combination is an exciting next step in our collective journey to provide a better travel experience for our guests and expand options for West Coast and Hawaii travelers," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said.

"We have a longstanding and deep respect for Hawaiian Airlines, for their role as a top employer in Hawaii, and for how their brand and people carry the warm culture of aloha around the globe."

Related

The merger must still win the approval of the Transportation Department before it can be finalized. It would mark the largest merger of U.S. carriers since Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in 2016, according to CNBC.

The merger would make the new company the fifth largest airline in the United States with 365 airplanes covering 138 destinations. Alaska Airlines said Honolulu would become a key hub for the new airline where it would provide expanded service to Asia and throughout the Pacific.

Advertisement

"Since 1929, Hawaiian Airlines has been an integral part of life in Hawaii and together with Alaska Airlines we will be able to deliver more for our guests, employees and the communities that we serve," Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement.

"With the additional scale and resources that this transaction with Alaska Airlines brings, we will be able to accelerate investments in our guest experience and technology while maintaining the Hawaiian Airlines brand."

The merger was announced in December. They were originally formed to serve the last two states to join the union, where their residents depend on air travel to come to the continental United States.

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris to host rally, watch party in Milwaukee on second day of Democratic convention
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two teens charged with murder in slaying of actor Johnny Wactor
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of American actor Johnny Wactor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said.
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden's latest bid to have tax evasion charges thrown out
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected Hunter Biden's latest attempt to dismiss tax evasion charges in a case that is expected to go to trial next month.
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Convention opened Monday in Chicago with a surprise cameo from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and tributes to President Joe Biden, who gave the keynote speech.
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. intelligence says Iran behind efforts to infiltrate Trump, Harris campaigns
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran was behind a recent hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and efforts to infiltrate the presidential campaign of the Democratic Party.
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to cut the "cut the cost of energy in half" with a massive change of energy production and manufacturing if he returns to the White House.
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago on Monday, police already have arrested several demonstrators, including some who breached a security fence. Four were arrested.
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 629.72 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value estimated at $755,00, concealed within a shipment of celery in San Diego, the agency said Monday.
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gosder Cherilus, a former lineman for nine seasons in the NFL, is facing several federal charges after he is accused of urinating on an elderly woman for approximately 20 seconds during a flight from Boston to Ireland.
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Hyatt Regency hotels said Monday it reached a settlement in the recent death of an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin allegedly at the hands of four Hyatt employees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
Trump tells defense workers he will cut energy costs 'in half' by boosting production
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Superyacht wreck: Morgan Stanley International Chair Jonathan Bloomer among missing
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement