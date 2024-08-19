Democratic convention honors Joe Biden, who calls presidency 'honor of my lifetime'

1 of 26 | President Joe Biden calls his presidency the "honor of my lifetime" Monday as he delivers the keynote address in support of Kamala Harris during the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The convention's opening night, which featured tributes to the president, runs through August 22. Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Democratic National Convention opened Monday in Chicago with a surprise cameo from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a standing ovation for former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and tributes to President Joe Biden who -- as the night's keynote speaker -- touted his administration as "one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever" and vowed to "keep working for the next five months." Introduced by his daughter Ashley, the president walked out teary-eyed to the roaring crowd shouting, "We love Joe!" in an extended standing ovation. Advertisement

"I love you!" Biden responded. "Thank you, thank you, thank you," as he paid tribute to his daughter and his wife.

"Everyone knows that I love her more than she loves me!" the president said. "And America, I love you!"

"My fellow Democrats, my fellow Americans, nearly four years ago in winter on the steps of the Capitol on a cold January day, I raised my right hand and swore an oath to you and to God to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution," Biden said as he turned his focus to former President Donald Trump and the January 6, 2021, riots.

"Behind me, a Capitol just two weeks before ... overrun by a violent mob. I knew then what I know now, there is no place in America for political violence," Biden said. "You cannot say you love your country only when you win."

"I believe in an America where honesty, dignity, decency still matter and an America where everyone has a fair shot and hate has no safe harbor," Biden added.

Biden delivered keynote remarks to close out Monday night to the more than 4,000 convention delegates less than a month after ending his re-election bid. He is also the first Oval Office occupant since former Democratic President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 to announce that he was not seeking another term.

"Our best days are not behind us, they're before us. Now it's summer and the winter's past and with a grateful heart I stand before you tonight on this August night to report democracy has prevailed," Biden said, adding "and now democracy must be preserved."

"As your president, I have been determined to keep America moving forward, instead of going back," Biden said, as he touted his achievements with the middle class, union jobs, Bidenomics, education, guns and climate.

"We had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever," Biden claimed, "and I say 'we' I mean Kamala and me."

"He's the loser, he's dead wrong," Biden shouted as he called out Trump for calling the United States a "failing nation."

"And crime will go down once we put a prosecutor in the Oval Office instead of a convicted felon," Biden added to cheers.

Biden also claimed Trump "continues to lie about the border," in the first reference to the border during the night's speeches.

"Then I had to take executive action, and border encounters dropped 50%, and unlike Trump we will not demonize immigrants," Biden said. "Kamala and I are committed to strengthening immigration, including protecting dreamers and more."

"And here's what else I believe in: protecting your freedom. Your freedom to vote, your freedom to love who you love and your freedom to choose," Biden said.

Biden also referenced the large demonstrations outside of the convention hall and his administration's ongoing negotiations for a cease-fire in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

"Those protesters out on the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides."

"Folks, I have five months left in my presidency. I have a lot to do. I intend to get it done!" Biden shouted as he began to conclude his speech.

"It's been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your president. I love the job, but I love my country more," Biden said to loud cheers, as he quoted a poem and ended with "America, America I gave my best to you."

Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton offer praises

First lady Jill Biden spoke before her husband of almost 50 years Monday night and called him a compilation of all of those "moments when I am reminded of all he's accomplished in the name of something bigger than himself."

"Receiving the medal of freedom with humility, placing his hand on our family bible to take his oath of office and weeks ago, when I saw him dig deep into his soul and to decide to no longer seek re-election and endorse Kamala Harris."

"Kamala and Tim, you will win!" Jill Biden added "And you are inspiring a new generation."

Former Democratic presidential nominee Clinton also paid tribute to Biden in her speech before turning her attention to Vice President Harris.

"First off, let's salute President Biden. He has been democracy's champion at home and abroad. He brought dignity, decency and confidence back to the White House. And he showed what it means to be a true patriot," said Clinton, who besides being a former Secretary of State is also a former senator and first lady.

"And now we are writing a new chapter in America's story," Clinton said as she referenced her mother -- who did not have the right to vote -- Shirley Chisholm, Geraldine Ferraro and her own acceptance of the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

"Nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams," Clinton said. "And afterwards, we refused to give up on America. Millions marched, many ran for office. We kept our eyes on the future."

"Well, my friends, the future is here!" Clinton said. "I wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see us. They would say, 'Keep going!'"

"Women fighting for reproductive healthcare, say, 'Keep going!'" Clinton added, before turning her attention to former President Donald Trump, who defeated her in 2016.

He is "the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions," as the crowd started chanting "Lock him up," a phrase Trump used against Clinton during their race eight years ago.

"In America, you can go as far as your hard work and talent can take you," Clinton concluded. "And on the other side of the glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States."

Surprise appearance

Harris also surprised the crowd and took the stage earlier Monday night to honor President Biden.

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all that you will continue to do. we are forever grateful for you," Harris told the crowd at Chicago's United Center, as her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz cheered her on from the audience.

"And looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our nation: people from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here, united by the shared vision for the future of our country," Harris said in her brief cameo. "And this November we will come together and declare with one voice as one people, we are moving forward!"

The convention opened hours earlier with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem sung by the Soul Children of Chicago, as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was among the first to welcome everyone to the "greatest city in the world."

"The city of hard work and caring people who will celebrate President Joe Biden and nominate Kamala Harris for President of the United States of America," Johnson said Monday night.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., took the stage next to deliver a fiery speech about civil rights activist Fanny Lou Hamer and urged the country to elect Harris as the next president of the United States in November.

"In that moment, all of us from New York to Pennsylvania, from Arizona to California, we can ask ourselves, 'Is this America?'" Waters asked. "And we will be able to say loudly and proudly, 'You're damn right it is!'"

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., 82, who has Parkinson's disease and can no longer speak clearly, was wheeled onstage by his family and Al Sharpton Jr., to a rousing welcome. The civil rights leader blew a kiss and waved to the crowd.

Many of Monday's speeches focused on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and former President Donald Trump's response, as they credited Biden and Harris -- who were elected in November that year -- for getting Americans vaccinated and turning around the economy.

Some speeches touted the Biden-Harris administration's dedication to infrastructure, while other speeches focused on abortion rights as a number of advocates told their stories about being denied reproductive care in states that have banned or restricted abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass talked about the Democratic party's commitment to children.

"Kamala Harris knows that each generation has an obligation to the next," said Bass, who is the first woman mayor of Los Angeles. "We are sending a message to young girls everywhere that they too can lead."

Organized labor support

Other speakers included New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, United Automobile Workers president Shawn Fain and New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

Fain, who was wearing a "Trump is a scab" T-shirt, credited Harris for standing on the picket lines in 2019.

"Donald Trump is all talk and Kamala Harris walks the walk," Fain said.

"In Kamala Harris, we have a chance to elect a president who is for the middle class, because she is from the middle class," said Ocasio-Cortez. "She understands the urgency of rent checks and groceries and prescriptions. She is as committed to our reproductive and civil rights as she is to taking on corporate greed."

Event runs through Thursday

Television programming for each night of the DNC will begin at 7 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. CT, through Thursday.

DNC events will be held at two different venues. The United Center in downtown Chicago will be the site of speeches and other evening events, while McCormick Place will host meetings or other official party business.

Harris, now only the second woman in U.S. history nominated by a major political party to be the nations' chief executive, earlier this month solidified her status on the presidential ticket after the Democratic National Committee held a virtual roll call in which the former senator from California received a needed majority of convention delegates. But the ceremonial roll call still will take place.

The first day's convention theme was called "For the People," and the nearly 2 dozen speakers paid tribute to Biden, beginning with the convention's committee chair, Minyon Moore, and DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison of South Carolina.

Peggy Flanagan, the current lieutenant governor serving under the vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also spoke as well as two House members, Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif.