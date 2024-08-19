Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 9:14 AM

House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden walks with Valerie Biden Owens and Hunter Biden to board Marine One en route to Camp David at the White House on July 26. The House GOP tied Hunter Biden's business dealings to Joe Biden's impeachment report on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden walks with Valerie Biden Owens and Hunter Biden to board Marine One en route to Camp David at the White House on July 26. The House GOP tied Hunter Biden's business dealings to Joe Biden's impeachment report on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Republicans accused President Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in a new report released Monday.

GOP leaders from the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees accused Biden of abuse of power and obstruction in the 291-page report.

Advertisement

The accusations of abuse of power largely targeted Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and brother James Biden for influence peddling in their personal businesses.

"The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the committees is egregious," the GOP report said." President Joe Biden conspired to commit influence peddling and grift.

Related

"In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States."

The report, however, failed to tie the president directly with a criminal act, likely leaving the Republicans dozens of votes short in their own party of successfully impeaching Biden.

In leaning on the Biden family for its impeachment charges, the Republicans focused on business and loan deals they charged Hunter Biden and James Biden would not have received if Joe Biden was not in office.

However, some of Hunter and James Biden's business associates repeatedly said that Joe Biden was never involved in any business deals with them, which the Bidens have also argued.

Advertisement

The report said the Biden family allegedly took in $27 million from foreign business ventures. While Joe Biden was not formally a part of those, the GOP charged that he supposedly had knowledge of them and his presence made an impact in making the deals happen.

"The Biden family's receipt of millions of dollars required Joe Biden's knowing participation in this conspiracy, including while he served as vice president," the report said.

The GOP blamed Biden specifically for alleged obstruction by the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel David Weiss. The report included audio tapes of Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur over the handling of classified documents even though transcripts were made available.

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Multiple gunmen opened fire during a gathering on a East Baltimore street Sunday night, killing one person and injuring seven others, authorities said.
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police said Sunday that investigators have found human remains in the search for Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since April 2021.
Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dozens of spectators of a Colorado airshow were treated for heat-related illness over the weekend, according to authorities who said 10 people were hospitalized due to the extreme weather.
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Four weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election race, Democrats are coming to Chicago for a convention drastically different than originally planned.
Georgia deputy dies after shooting in response to domestic dispute call
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Georgia deputy dies after shooting in response to domestic dispute call
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in northwest Georgia died after a shooting while responding to a domestic dispute call, authorities said.
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An exchange of gunfire between military personnel and assailants outside an Air Force base in San Antonio forced the closure of the facility's main gate on Saturday, military officials and local police said. 
Trump, Harris focus attention on key swing state of Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump, Harris focus attention on key swing state of Pennsylvania
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, a day before Democratic opponent Kamala Harris also visits the state as both focus their attention on the key battleground.
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
U.S. News // 1 day ago
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A decision by online auctioning giant eBay to stop accepting American Express credit cards due to what it calls "unacceptably high" processing fees officially took effect on Saturday.
Chicago hopes DNC will provide millions in tourism revenue despite tight security
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chicago hopes DNC will provide millions in tourism revenue despite tight security
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Despite extensive security precautions and traffic restrictions, Chicago's tourism industry is aiming to capitalize to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars during next week's Democratic National Convention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement