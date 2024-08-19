Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 1:34 PM

GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees

By Clyde Hughes
GM announced more than 1,000 layoffs of salaried employees on Monday. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE
GM announced more than 1,000 layoffs of salaried employees on Monday. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- General Motors announced on Monday that it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried workers around the world in its software and global division.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said the move is being made the adjust the company for future plans.

Advertisement

"[GM] must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact," Kelly said, according to the Detroit News.

"As a result, we're reducing certain teams within the software and services organization. We are grateful to those who helped establish a strong foundation that positions GM to lead moving forward."

It comes as GM continues to make changes in that division. Michael Abbott, who led the division, departed in March for health reasons. Edward Kummer, the chief digital officer, also left the company.

Kelly said while a significant number of cuts will be made at the company's Global Tech Center in Warren, Mich., it will still have the largest concentration of software and service workers at GM.

In June, Baris Cetinok and Dave Richardson were hired by GM to lead the software and services organization. In an email to employees, Cetinok cited increased competition and reduced duplications for the layoffs.

Advertisement

"None of this make it any easier for those affected, but we wanted to be clear about how and why we made these choices," Cetinok wrote, according to the Detroit Free Press. "We believe in being transparent about this decision, which is why we're sharing the news with you."

Read More

Latest Headlines

More rain forecast as more than 100 evacuated in 'historic' Conn., N.Y, N.J flooding
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
More rain forecast as more than 100 evacuated in 'historic' Conn., N.Y, N.J flooding
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Severe and "historic" flooding across parts of the northeast U.S. left many stranded or evacuated by Sunday into Monday in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey as weather forecasts say more rain is on the way.
Carl Icahn to pay $2M to settle SEC charges he faild to disclose stock pledges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Carl Icahn to pay $2M to settle SEC charges he faild to disclose stock pledges
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Prominent activist investor Carl Icahn and his publicly traded company will pay $2 million in civil penalties to settle charges from the SEC announced Monday for violating the SEC Act of 1934.
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Republicans from three committees argued that President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses while in office during its 291-page report released on Monday.
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Multiple gunmen opened fire during a gathering on a East Baltimore street Sunday night, killing one person and injuring seven others, authorities said.
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police said Sunday that investigators have found human remains in the search for Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since April 2021.
Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dozens of spectators of a Colorado airshow were treated for heat-related illness over the weekend, according to authorities who said 10 people were hospitalized due to the extreme weather.
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Four weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election race, Democrats are coming to Chicago for a convention drastically different than originally planned.
Georgia deputy dies after shooting in response to domestic dispute call
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia deputy dies after shooting in response to domestic dispute call
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in northwest Georgia died after a shooting while responding to a domestic dispute call, authorities said.
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An exchange of gunfire between military personnel and assailants outside an Air Force base in San Antonio forced the closure of the facility's main gate on Saturday, military officials and local police said. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement