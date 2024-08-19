Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 2:53 PM

As Democratic convention gears up, Chicago police already making arrests

By Chris Benson
Demonstrators hold signs during Sunday's demonstration ahead of Monday's beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Two people were arrested in what was the DNC's first protest of the convention. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | Demonstrators hold signs during Sunday's demonstration ahead of Monday's beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Two people were arrested in what was the DNC's first protest of the convention. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago on Monday, police already have arrested several demonstrators while even more protests are planned for this week.

Chicago police say an unidentified 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested on Sunday at a protest event the day before the convention kicked off on Monday, ABC7 in Chicago reported.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the nearly four-hour-long "Bodies Outside Unjust Laws" march was seen going from Michigan Avenue to the loop in Chicago's Grant Park.

The two demonstrators were taken into custody in the 600 block of Wabash Avenue, where the mostly peaceful event first began. They were charged with misdemeanors for alleged defacement of property and allegedly resisting/obstructing an officer.

Related

Local officials previously said that the city was bracing for scores of protests for various causes expected to blanket the Windy City while the Democrats are in town. Several different activist groups have demanded action on reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ issues and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Sunday protest, organized by a coalition, largely called on Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic nominee, for action on Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 30 DNC delegates elected to represent the "uncommitted" vote at the DNC say no endorsement for Harris will be given without assurances her administration will embrace an arms embargo on Israel.

The DNC will meet this week through Thursday with planned night-time activities at the United Center in downtown and daytime events at McCormick Place about five miles away.

On Friday, Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled a new police helicopter and the $11 million Bell 429 twin-engine helicopter is expected to be busy during the coming days with as many as 25,000 extra people possibly expected to arrive to protest in the streets. This is expected to come in addition to the 50,000 convention attendees also expected.

Many protesters likely are to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The Chicago area is home to the largest Palestinian population in the United States.

The largest group, the Coalition to March on the DNC, have demonstrations planned for the convention's first and last days, with thousands of activists, including students, expected to show up in protest of Israel's war in Gaza, according to The Hill.

The National Lawyers Guild says it has setup a hotline and trained about 150 lawyers and law students who are ready to assist individuals in protest-related arrests at the DNC.

Advertisement

Recently, U.S. Northern Illinois District Judge Andrea Wood ruled that the current protest route near the convention's site at the United Center gives demonstrators a chance to "speak near their intended audience" and does not violate their First Amendment rights, even though the organizers had wanted to march closer to the United Center.

President Joe Biden, instead of speaking Thursday as originally planned, will kick off the DNC's first night with first lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the night's theme "For the People." The vice president reportedly will join the outgoing president at the convention.

Latest Headlines

Deal reached to keep road open when Donald Trump not at Mar-a-Lago home
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Deal reached to keep road open when Donald Trump not at Mar-a-Lago home
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A busy road in front of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in the town of Palm Beach, Fla., will be open when the former president is not at the residence, according to an agreement.
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- General Motors announced on Monday that it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried workers around the world in its software and global division.
More rain forecast as more than 100 evacuated in 'historic' Conn., N.Y, N.J flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More rain forecast as more than 100 evacuated in 'historic' Conn., N.Y, N.J flooding
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Severe and "historic" flooding across parts of the northeast U.S. left many stranded or evacuated by Sunday into Monday in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey as weather forecasts say more rain is on the way.
Carl Icahn to pay $2M to settle SEC charges he faild to disclose stock pledges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Carl Icahn to pay $2M to settle SEC charges he faild to disclose stock pledges
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Prominent activist investor Carl Icahn and his publicly traded company will pay $2 million in civil penalties to settle charges from the SEC announced Monday for violating the SEC Act of 1934.
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Republicans from three committees argued that President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses while in office during its 291-page report released on Monday.
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Multiple gunmen opened fire during a gathering on a East Baltimore street Sunday night, killing one person and injuring seven others, authorities said.
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police said Sunday that investigators have found human remains in the search for Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since April 2021.
Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dozens of spectators of a Colorado airshow were treated for heat-related illness over the weekend, according to authorities who said 10 people were hospitalized due to the extreme weather.
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Four weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election race, Democrats are coming to Chicago for a convention drastically different than originally planned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement