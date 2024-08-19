1 of 3 | Demonstrators hold signs during Sunday's demonstration ahead of Monday's beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Two people were arrested in what was the DNC's first protest of the convention. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago on Monday, police already have arrested several demonstrators while even more protests are planned for this week. Chicago police say an unidentified 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested on Sunday at a protest event the day before the convention kicked off on Monday, ABC7 in Chicago reported. Advertisement

On Sunday, the nearly four-hour-long "Bodies Outside Unjust Laws" march was seen going from Michigan Avenue to the loop in Chicago's Grant Park.

The two demonstrators were taken into custody in the 600 block of Wabash Avenue, where the mostly peaceful event first began. They were charged with misdemeanors for alleged defacement of property and allegedly resisting/obstructing an officer.

Local officials previously said that the city was bracing for scores of protests for various causes expected to blanket the Windy City while the Democrats are in town. Several different activist groups have demanded action on reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ issues and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Sunday protest, organized by a coalition, largely called on Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democratic nominee, for action on Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 30 DNC delegates elected to represent the "uncommitted" vote at the DNC say no endorsement for Harris will be given without assurances her administration will embrace an arms embargo on Israel.

The DNC will meet this week through Thursday with planned night-time activities at the United Center in downtown and daytime events at McCormick Place about five miles away.

On Friday, Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled a new police helicopter and the $11 million Bell 429 twin-engine helicopter is expected to be busy during the coming days with as many as 25,000 extra people possibly expected to arrive to protest in the streets. This is expected to come in addition to the 50,000 convention attendees also expected.

Many protesters likely are to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The Chicago area is home to the largest Palestinian population in the United States.

The largest group, the Coalition to March on the DNC, have demonstrations planned for the convention's first and last days, with thousands of activists, including students, expected to show up in protest of Israel's war in Gaza, according to The Hill.

The National Lawyers Guild says it has setup a hotline and trained about 150 lawyers and law students who are ready to assist individuals in protest-related arrests at the DNC.

Advertisement

Recently, U.S. Northern Illinois District Judge Andrea Wood ruled that the current protest route near the convention's site at the United Center gives demonstrators a chance to "speak near their intended audience" and does not violate their First Amendment rights, even though the organizers had wanted to march closer to the United Center.

President Joe Biden, instead of speaking Thursday as originally planned, will kick off the DNC's first night with first lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the night's theme "For the People." The vice president reportedly will join the outgoing president at the convention.