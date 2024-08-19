Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 6:40 PM

Hyatt hotels settles with D'Vontaye Mitchell's family, same day 4 suspects in court

By Chris Benson

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Hyatt Regency hotel chain said Monday it reached a settlement in the recent death of an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin allegedly at the hands of four Hyatt employees after a confrontation on the same day the accused were in court.

D'Vontaye Mitchell died June 30 from asphyxia after he was restrained by security guards at Milwaukee's Hyatt Regency on Kilbourn Avenue in downtown more than two months ago.

Advertisement

Lawyers for Mitchell's family said they are "pleased" to get "an amicable settlement" with the global hotelier.

"In recent weeks, we entered good faith conversations with the goal of helping to achieve resolution for the family of D'Vontaye Mitchell," read a statement Monday by Civil rights attorney Ben Crump with Milwaukee lawyers Will Sulton and B'Ivory Lamarr, Monday confirming the settlement.

Related

However, the settlement details were not released.

"The terms of an agreement will be confidential," it read. "The parties are pleased that they were able to resolve this matter outside of court and will have no further comment about the settlement."

Aimbridge Hospitality, the Texas-based firm that manages the Hyatt in Milwaukee, confirmed the settlement on Monday to ABC News in a statement.

Advertisement

"The settlement announced today is a result of the good faith discussions with the representatives of the family of D'Vontaye Mitchell with the goal of bringing the family some comfort as they mourn this tragic loss," it read.

Also on Monday, the suspects accused of killing Mitchell, all of Wisconsin in the Milwaukee area, were in a Wisconsin court on Monday each facing a felony murder charge. Court documents say Mitchell was held down for nine minutes.

Mitchell family members, who did not speak to reporters as they left, were also in court with some wearing white T-shirts saying "Justice for D'Vontaye."

Todd Alan Erickson, 60; Brandon LaDaniel Turner, 35; Herbert T. Williamson, 52 and Devin W. Johnson-Carson, 23, of South Milwaukee, all did not enter a plea to the charge.

The four men are expected back in court Aug. 22 for arraignment.

Erickson, seen Monday wearing what looked to be a suicide vest, along with Turner were employed by Hyatt as security guards. Williamson was a bell driver door attendant and Johnson-Carson was a front desk agent, Journal Sentinel reported.

The murder charges, filed this month after the medical examiner's office determined that Mitchell's death was a homicide, was based on autopsy results that showed the 6-foot-tall, 300 pound Mitchell died from being restrained and also pointed to effects of cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

Advertisement

His death ignited community outrage and protests as the accused in Mitchell's wrongful death face felony murder charges in court the same day the settlement was reached.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office earlier this month filed the charges against the four.

Latest Headlines

Democratic convention opens in Chicago with President Joe Biden scheduled to speak
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democratic convention opens in Chicago with President Joe Biden scheduled to speak
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, President Joe Biden -- who topped the Democratic ticket last month -- will take the stage Monday night to make the case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chicago DNC protesters breach security fence near where Bidens set to appear
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- As the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago on Monday, police already have arrested several demonstrators, including some who breached a security fence. Four were arrested.
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Border patrol agents find hundreds of pounds of meth in celery at San Diego crossing
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 629.72 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value estimated at $755,00, concealed within a shipment of celery in San Diego, the agency said Monday.
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Ex-NFL player Gosder Cherilus accused of urinating on elderly woman during flight
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Gosder Cherilus, a former lineman for nine seasons in the NFL, is facing several federal charges after he is accused of urinating on an elderly woman for approximately 20 seconds during a flight from Boston to Ireland.
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal fraud charges, faces prison time
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded guilty Monday to federal fraud charges in a plea deal that will send the former lawmaker to jail and bypass a criminal trial that was scheduled to start next month.
D.C. council member Trayon White Sr. arrested on $150,000 bribery charge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. council member Trayon White Sr. arrested on $150,000 bribery charge
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- District of Columbia council member Trayon White Sr. has been charged with bribery of $150,000 in contracts kickback case, the Justice Department said Monday.
Harvey Weinstein to stay in N.Y. prison pending retrial on sex charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein to stay in N.Y. prison pending retrial on sex charges
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will remain incarcerated in New York as he awaits a new sex crimes trial set for November before being returned to California to serve out his sentence there.
Deal reached to keep road open when Donald Trump not at Mar-a-Lago home
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Deal reached to keep road open when Donald Trump not at Mar-a-Lago home
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A busy road in front of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in the town of Palm Beach, Fla., will be open when the former president is not at the residence, according to an agreement.
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GM announces it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried employees
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- General Motors announced on Monday that it will lay off more than 1,000 salaried workers around the world in its software and global division.
More rain forecast as more than 100 evacuated in 'historic' Conn., N.Y, N.J flooding
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More rain forecast as more than 100 evacuated in 'historic' Conn., N.Y, N.J flooding
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Severe and "historic" flooding across parts of the northeast U.S. left many stranded or evacuated by Sunday into Monday in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey as weather forecasts say more rain is on the way.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
One dead in superyacht wreck off Italian coast; British billionaire among six missing
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
House GOP accuses Joe Biden of impeachable offenses in report
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
1 dead, 7 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
Russia bans Clooney Foundation as 'undesirable'
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement