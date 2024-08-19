Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Hyatt Regency hotel chain said Monday it reached a settlement in the recent death of an unarmed Black man in Wisconsin allegedly at the hands of four Hyatt employees after a confrontation on the same day the accused were in court.

D'Vontaye Mitchell died June 30 from asphyxia after he was restrained by security guards at Milwaukee's Hyatt Regency on Kilbourn Avenue in downtown more than two months ago.

Lawyers for Mitchell's family said they are "pleased" to get "an amicable settlement" with the global hotelier.

"In recent weeks, we entered good faith conversations with the goal of helping to achieve resolution for the family of D'Vontaye Mitchell," read a statement Monday by Civil rights attorney Ben Crump with Milwaukee lawyers Will Sulton and B'Ivory Lamarr, Monday confirming the settlement.

However, the settlement details were not released.

"The terms of an agreement will be confidential," it read. "The parties are pleased that they were able to resolve this matter outside of court and will have no further comment about the settlement."

Aimbridge Hospitality, the Texas-based firm that manages the Hyatt in Milwaukee, confirmed the settlement on Monday to ABC News in a statement.

"The settlement announced today is a result of the good faith discussions with the representatives of the family of D'Vontaye Mitchell with the goal of bringing the family some comfort as they mourn this tragic loss," it read.

Also on Monday, the suspects accused of killing Mitchell, all of Wisconsin in the Milwaukee area, were in a Wisconsin court on Monday each facing a felony murder charge. Court documents say Mitchell was held down for nine minutes.

Mitchell family members, who did not speak to reporters as they left, were also in court with some wearing white T-shirts saying "Justice for D'Vontaye."

Todd Alan Erickson, 60; Brandon LaDaniel Turner, 35; Herbert T. Williamson, 52 and Devin W. Johnson-Carson, 23, of South Milwaukee, all did not enter a plea to the charge.

The four men are expected back in court Aug. 22 for arraignment.

Erickson, seen Monday wearing what looked to be a suicide vest, along with Turner were employed by Hyatt as security guards. Williamson was a bell driver door attendant and Johnson-Carson was a front desk agent, Journal Sentinel reported.

The murder charges, filed this month after the medical examiner's office determined that Mitchell's death was a homicide, was based on autopsy results that showed the 6-foot-tall, 300 pound Mitchell died from being restrained and also pointed to effects of cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

His death ignited community outrage and protests as the accused in Mitchell's wrongful death face felony murder charges in court the same day the settlement was reached.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office earlier this month filed the charges against the four.