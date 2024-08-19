Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2024 / 12:38 PM

More rain forecast as more than 100 evacuated in 'historic' Conn., N.Y, N.J flooding

By Chris Benson
Homes in Danbury, Conn. on Sunday near the Berkshire Hills apartment complex on Shelter Rock Road saw adverse affects, such as eroded roadways and "mudslide" conditions from flooding in the deluge of rain which hit the region, expected to continue throughout Monday. Photo Courtesy of Danbury Fire Department/UPI
1 of 3 | Homes in Danbury, Conn. on Sunday near the Berkshire Hills apartment complex on Shelter Rock Road saw adverse affects, such as eroded roadways and "mudslide" conditions from flooding in the deluge of rain which hit the region, expected to continue throughout Monday. Photo Courtesy of Danbury Fire Department/UPI

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Severe and "historic" flooding across parts of the northeast U.S. left many stranded or evacuated Monday in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey as weather forecasts say more rain is on the way, according to reports.

Roughly 10 inches of rainwater fell in 12 hours near the area of Oxford and Southbury, Conn., while an estimated 7 inches of rain appeared in about three hours near Stony Brook in Suffolk County, N.Y., where levels had reached a 1,000-year rainfall event threshold.

Two people in Connecticut were reported missing in Oxford by Monday morning due to the extreme flooding. One was last seen in a car while another tried to keep hold of a sign as a rescue team attempted to aid.

At least 100 people in Connecticut were evacuated by local search and rescue teams, according to the governor's office. Reports said flash-flooding led to submerged cars and mudslides in parts of the state which forced residents to flee homes in some areas.

Many roads in Danbury remain closed as police said parts of a street had been eroded due to flooding. Multiple buildings in Danbury were evacuated on Sunday following "mudslide situation" on Shelter Rock Road, according to officials.

Emergency personnel also evacuated 100 from an elderly housing complex with at least 20 others who were rescued from flooded cars.

Danbury "experienced an extremely heavy downpour starting around noon and lasting for several hours," the local Fire Department wrote Sunday in a Facebook post. "The heavy rainfall resulted in sudden flash flooding across the entire area."

On Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont characterized it as a "historic storm" in some areas of Connecticut as he urged residents in the western part of the state to "stay home if you can until the flooding has receded."

"A good number of roads in the western portion of the state are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period," the governor wrote in a statement.

In New York, a flash-flooding alert was issued in the very early Monday morning hours to last until 6:30 a.m. EDT for Hampton Bays, Springs and Southold on the far-eastern tip of Long Island by the National Weather Service in New York.

About 4 to 6 inches of rain was dropped in the region at an approximate rate of 2 to 3 inches an hour by Sunday, according to NWS. Several water rescues took place Sunday in parts of Nesconset, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown and St. James.

Transit in the region was also impacted when Amtrak on Sunday night temporarily suspended rail traffic due to flooding between New York and Philadelphia more than 100 miles south.

More rain and thunderstorms, not connected to Hurricane Ernesto, are expected throughout Monday in the northeast region and already-impacted areas, NWS says.

On Monday, the Metro-North Railroad revealed it had suspended the Waterbury Branch service in both directions until further notice because of a mudslide near Seymour in the early morning hours.

"Customers should consider using the New Haven Line until service can be restored," it advised in a X post a little after 4 a.m. EDT. "If you must travel, please use extra caution."

Widespread power outages were reported with more than 2,600 PSEG Long Island customers at one point in the dark for an extended period of time.

Hundreds of ground stops had been issued the day prior on Sunday and hundreds of flights were canceled at New York's LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport as thunderstorms hit the region and at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, floodwaters in neighboring New Jersey kept drivers stranded in the early Monday morning hours with flooding seen along I-78 in Hillside. Parts of Kearny were also flooded, including along Schuyler Avenue, where water was seen bubbling from drains and manholes as traffic was at a standstill near Chestnut Avenue in Union County.

