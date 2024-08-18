Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2024 / 11:26 PM

Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property

By Darryl Coote
Authorities said Sunday that human remains have been found in the investigation of missing Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who was last see in April 2021. Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County/Facebook
Authorities said Sunday that human remains have been found in the investigation of missing Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who was last see in April 2021. Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County/Facebook

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police said Sunday that investigators have found human remains in the search for Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since April 2021.

The remains were found on a Lenawee County property owned by her husband, Dale Warner, who was arrested and charged in November with open murder and tampering with evidence in connection to Dee Warner's death and disappearance.

Advertisement

"The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made," Michigan State Police said in a statement.

"The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings."

The remains were discovered during the execution of a search warrant on the property, the authorities said.

A family spokesman told both WTOL 11 and WTVG that the family was informed a body had been found in a tank that holds anhydrous ammonia on the property.

Dee Warner was last seen in the early hours of April 25, 2021, at her home on Munger Road in Lenawee County, according to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County.

Advertisement

Rikkell Bock, Dee Warner's adult daughter, said online that it was "surreal" to receive news of the discovery.

"We can now lay our beautiful mother down properly to rest," she said in a post on Facebook that accompanied the Michigan State Police statement. "This is not over, it's only beginning. We will fight even harder to make sure we get the justice she deserves."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dozens of spectators of a Colorado airshow were treated for heat-related illness over the weekend, according to authorities who said 10 people were hospitalized due to the extreme weather.
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Four weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election race, Democrats are coming to Chicago for a convention drastically different than originally planned.
Georgia deputy dies after shooting in response to domestic dispute call
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Georgia deputy dies after shooting in response to domestic dispute call
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in northwest Georgia died after a shooting while responding to a domestic dispute call, authorities said.
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Guards at San Antonio Air Force base exchange fire with unknown shooters
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- An exchange of gunfire between military personnel and assailants outside an Air Force base in San Antonio forced the closure of the facility's main gate on Saturday, military officials and local police said. 
Trump, Harris focus attention on key swing state of Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump, Harris focus attention on key swing state of Pennsylvania
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, a day before Democratic opponent Kamala Harris also visits the state as both focus their attention on the key battleground.
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
U.S. News // 1 day ago
eBay's move to drop American Express over processing fees takes effect
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A decision by online auctioning giant eBay to stop accepting American Express credit cards due to what it calls "unacceptably high" processing fees officially took effect on Saturday.
Chicago hopes DNC will provide millions in tourism revenue despite tight security
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Chicago hopes DNC will provide millions in tourism revenue despite tight security
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Despite extensive security precautions and traffic restrictions, Chicago's tourism industry is aiming to capitalize to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars during next week's Democratic National Convention.
Feds seize 22.66 pounds of cocaine at the Brownsville, Texas, port of entry
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Feds seize 22.66 pounds of cocaine at the Brownsville, Texas, port of entry
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped a Mexican national driving a 1996 Volvo from smuggling 22.66 pounds of cocaine across the Veterans Memorial Bridge into Brownsville, Texas on Thursday.
George Santos to reportedly plead guilty Monday to fraud charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
George Santos to reportedly plead guilty Monday to fraud charges
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal fraud charges, multiple media outlets reported citing sources close to the case.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival in Germany; 20 hurt
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Zelensky sees move into Russia's Kursk as 'buffer zone'; 2nd bridge blown up
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Canada braces for 2 railroads' looming work stoppage; some shipments already halted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement