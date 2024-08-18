Police investigating missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property

Authorities said Sunday that human remains have been found in the investigation of missing Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who was last see in April 2021. Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County/ Facebook

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police said Sunday that investigators have found human remains in the search for Dee Warner, a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since April 2021. The remains were found on a Lenawee County property owned by her husband, Dale Warner, who was arrested and charged in November with open murder and tampering with evidence in connection to Dee Warner's death and disappearance. Advertisement

"The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made," Michigan State Police said in a statement.

"The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings."

The remains were discovered during the execution of a search warrant on the property, the authorities said.

A family spokesman told both WTOL 11 and WTVG that the family was informed a body had been found in a tank that holds anhydrous ammonia on the property.

Dee Warner was last seen in the early hours of April 25, 2021, at her home on Munger Road in Lenawee County, according to Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County.

Rikkell Bock, Dee Warner's adult daughter, said online that it was "surreal" to receive news of the discovery.

"We can now lay our beautiful mother down properly to rest," she said in a post on Facebook that accompanied the Michigan State Police statement. "This is not over, it's only beginning. We will fight even harder to make sure we get the justice she deserves."