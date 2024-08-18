Dozens at Colorado Spring's sold-out airshow treated for heat-related illness

The Blue Angels was among those on display on Saturday at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, held at Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday and Sunday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Dozens of spectators of a Colorado airshow were treated for heat-related illness over the weekend, according to authorities who said 10 people were hospitalized due to the extreme weather. The sold-out Pikes Peak Regional Airshow was held in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday and Sunday, when the local National Weather Service had warned of hot and dry weather. Advertisement

Along with the 10 hospitalized, 100 spectators were treated onsite Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

"All partners and resources at the airshow handled this incident swiftly and professionally," Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said in a statement.

"Their quick actions ensured people were taken care of and serious injuries were avoided."

The fire department had earlier Saturday announced that three people had been hospitalized and up to 50 had received treatment for heat-related illness.

Colorado Springs Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Franco said symptoms experienced by those sick were nausea, headache and "just overheating in general," CBS News reported.

"So, really what we're doing is we're getting them into this building, we're getting them into air conditioning, we're giving them IV fluids, we're taking their vitals, we're seeing what every patient needs," Franco said.

The announcements followed the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow urging spectators to stay hydrated.

"There is a FREE water station at the center of the ground near the medical station," it said on Facebook.