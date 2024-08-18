Advertisement
Aug. 18, 2024 / 3:35 PM

Harris, Walz launch campaign bus tour in Pennsylvania

By Mark Moran
Vice President Kamala Harris along with her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, smiles as they see their supporters at Wright Brothers Aero, Inc. during the launch the Harris Walz Bus tour bus tour across western Pennsylvania on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
1 of 3 | Vice President Kamala Harris along with her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, smiles as they see their supporters at Wright Brothers Aero, Inc. during the launch the Harris Walz Bus tour bus tour across western Pennsylvania on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is hitting the road on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota Sunday, with fewer than 80 days until the election.

Pennsylvania is a critical swing state, and was won by former President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, and by President Joe Biden in 2020. Harris and Walz, along with their spouses, will make several stops in the western part of the state.

Pennsylvania has long been a battleground and this particular part of the state in the southwest has always been key.

A specific schedule hasn't been released for the bus tour, but in addition to Rochester, the pair will also visit Alleghany and are expected to meet voters in small, community settings and retail locations, and possibly attend campaign kickoff events. The team is also scheduled to make an appearance in Milwaukee.

Harris and Walz boarded one of two new campaign buses without making any remarks to supporters.

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were scheduled to deliver remarks at an event in the borough of Rochester, in Beaver County, which Trump won in the last election.

Harris and Walz shook hands along a line of supporters before boarding the large, new blue and white bus and dubbed the tour "On the Road to Chicago."

Trump spoke in the state Saturday and appeared to confuse Pennsylvania for North Carolina. He and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio is scheduled to be in Pennsylvania again Monday, planning to make separate campaign rally stops in York and Philadelphia.

The Midwest is Walz's home turf. The vice presidential candidate spoke Saturday in his native Nebraska, touting his rural roots and called for support from working-class and moderate voters.

Polls are showing a tight race.

The Harris-Walz campaign bus will arrive before the start of the DNC on Monday.

Trump made personal attacks on Harris' looks in his Pennsylvania speech Saturday and said of Harris "This is communist. This is Marxist. This is fascist," he said of Harris' policy proposals, and referred to the Vice President as "camrade Kamala."

