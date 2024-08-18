Georgia deputy dies after shooting in response to domestic dispute call

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, died in the shooting at a home outside the city of Hiram on Saturday night. Cunningham, who worked at the sheriff’s office since 2020, leaves behind two children. Paulding County/Facebook

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in northwest Georgia died after a shooting while responding to a domestic dispute call, authorities said. Paulding County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, died at a hospital after being shot outside a home home near the city of Hiram on Saturday night. Cunningham, who worked at the sheriff's office since 2020 in the uniformed patrol division, leaves behind two children. Advertisement

Hiram is about 30 miles west of Atlanta.

A man suspected of being the gunman later was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot, and a woman, who is believed to be the abuse victim, also was found shot and seriously injured, the sheriff's department said.

"Tonight, we've lost a hero," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said during a news conference, appearing to hold back tears. "I ask that you pray for this family, both blood and blue. Everybody here is hurting. Our whole staff is hurting."

Around 6:15 p.m., Cunningham and another deputy responded to a domestic dispute call. After opening their patrol car doors, they were shot, sheriff's Maj. Ashley Henson said in the news conference.

Advertisement Here's a little closer to the scene, still can't see the house where the shooting happened on Foggy Creek ln. @GBI_GA is on scene assisting with investigation. This car appears to have been involved. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/189cQOdyyu— Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) August 18, 2024

Other deputies were met with gunfire but they were not shot, according to Henson.

"Unfortunately, it appears as if our deputies were ambushed," Henson said, adding it was unclear whether deputies fired back.

A woman arrived back at the residence, Henson said. She had been shot, and was taken to a hospital, where she was in an intensive care unit Saturday night, Henson said.

It was the first line-of-duty death for the sheriff's office, which serves 178,421 residents.

Five Georgia law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.