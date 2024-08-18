Advertisement
Aug. 18, 2024 / 3:37 PM / Updated at 3:49 PM

Biden will be opening act Monday for Harris at Democrats' convention

By Allen Cone
Preparations continue at the United Center, which will be the location of the evening activities at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Preparations continue at the United Center, which will be the location of the evening activities at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Four weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential election race, Democrats are coming to Chicago for a convention drastically different than originally planned.

The podium won't change but the signs and slogan will be different to represent the new running mates.

The Democratic National Convention will take place from Monday through Thursday with night-time activities, including speeches, at the United Center in downtown, and daytime events at McCormick Place about 5 miles away off Lake Michigan where public can attend.

About 50,000 people are descending on the city, including 5,000 delegates and alternates, 5,000 members of the media and other visitors, including politicians and entertainers.

Related

Protesters will convene at a park within a block of United Center, including those against the war in Gaza.

Even some Republican will on hand, including former U.S. Rep. Adam Kizinger, who is scheduled to speak on Thursday, according to CNN.

Chicago tourism officials are expecting an economic impact of about $150 million from the DNC. But residents will have to contend with road closures, increased traffic and security checkpoints.

Biden had planned to be re-nominated as president with his running mate Kamala Harris. Notable party leaders had called on Biden to drop out of the race as his polling numbers were sliding behind Republican nominee Donald Trump. Eventually, he made the announcement, first in a post on Twitter.

Instead, Harris ascended to the position with her vice presidential pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz chosen just 12 days ago.

Instead of speaking on Thursday night, Biden will kick off the convention on Monday along with his wife Jill Biden. The night is labeled "For the People."

Harris plans to appear with Biden at the convention on Monday, CNN reported.

"We felt it was important that people still be reminded that President Biden really set the foundation for this convention," an organizer said.

But the convention will now serve "as an opportunity for [Harris] to tell her own story, and for like Americans to hear who she is from the people who know her the best. This is going to be a moment where she and the people who know her can define her."

Two former presidents and their wives will speak.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will appear on Tuesday in a night called "A Bold Vision for America's Future."

On Wednesday, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will appear. Walz will give his acceptance speech on night called "A Fight for our Freedom."

Harris accepts the convention's nomination for president on Thursday on a night dubbed "For Our Future."

Delegates will participate in a ceremonial roll call Tuesday.

Harris became the party's official nominee earlier this month in a virtual roll call.

The first roll call will begin with Biden's home state of Delaware and the last roll calls will come from California and Minnesota, sources told CNN.

