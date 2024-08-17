Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2024 / 1:30 PM

George Santos to reportedly plead guilty Monday to fraud charges

By Simon Druker
Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal fraud charges, multiple media outlets reported citing sources close to the case. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
1 of 4 | Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal fraud charges, multiple media outlets reported citing sources close to the case. File Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal fraud charges, multiple media outlets reported citing sources close to the case.

CNN and the New York Times reported Santos would enter a guilty plea.

Advertisement

Santos and his legal team have not commented on the reports.

The 36-year-old's trial over 23 federal fraud charges was scheduled to get underway in the U.S. District Court for Eastern New York in September in front of an anonymous jury.

Santos publicly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in October to charges of wire fraud, identity theft and making false statements to the Federal Elections Commission.

He was expelled from the U.S. House in December after a House Ethics Committee determined he violated federal and state laws.

Santos served as the representative for parts of Queens and Nassau County for around a year before he was expelled.

A month before Santos' expulsion, his former aide Sam Miele pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud while admitting he impersonated an aide to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Advertisement

Miele admitted to the fundraising scheme in the fall of 2021 that involved impersonating an unidentified aide to solicit funds for Santos.

Santos briefly attempted a political comeback earlier this year, announcing in March he would seek a different seat in New York's 1st Congressional District.

He dropped the bid a month later.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court denies stays of Title IX changes to protect LGBTQ students in 10 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court denies stays of Title IX changes to protect LGBTQ students in 10 states
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court refused to hear arguments regarding stays of federal Title IX changes made by the Biden-Harris administration to protect LGBTQ students that 10 states successfully challenged in federal courts.
Backlash arises after Florida school accused of throwing out LGBTQ-themed books
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Backlash arises after Florida school accused of throwing out LGBTQ-themed books
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A report about library books, including "many on LGBTQ+ topics and religious studies," being hauled away by administrators at the New College of Florida sparked angry reactions from civil liberties groups on Friday.
Biden establishes national monument at site of 1908 Springfield, Ill., race riot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden establishes national monument at site of 1908 Springfield, Ill., race riot
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Friday establishing the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument in Illinois recognizing one of the most notable moments of racial tension in the country at the time.
Fla. jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter for shooting neighbor through closed door
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Fla. jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter for shooting neighbor through closed door
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday found a 60-year-old White woman guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor through a closed and locked door in 2023.
Kamala Harris rolls out economic agenda for middle class at N.C. campaign event
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris rolls out economic agenda for middle class at N.C. campaign event
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday unveiled key parts of her economic agenda focusing on lowering consumer costs for groceries, drugs and housing during a campaign speech in Raleigh, N.C.
Chicago braces for protests during next week's Democratic National Convention
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Chicago braces for protests during next week's Democratic National Convention
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Officials in Chicago are bracing for several different protests after the Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday.
U.S. to invest $1.6B in Texas Instruments semiconductor supply effort
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S. to invest $1.6B in Texas Instruments semiconductor supply effort
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Friday will invest $1.6 billion in Texas Instruments' efforts to ramp up U.S. capabilities in the production of "mature node" semiconductors, deemed essential for many everyday uses.
Missouri woman arrested in Elvis Graceland foreclosure scheme
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Missouri woman arrested in Elvis Graceland foreclosure scheme
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman was arrested Friday morning and now faces federal charges related to an accused scheme to defraud the estate of Elvis Presley and foreclose on his iconic mansion.
Reports: Secret Service will use bulletproof glass to protect Trump at outdoor rallies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Reports: Secret Service will use bulletproof glass to protect Trump at outdoor rallies
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- When former President Donald Trump returns to outdoor rallies, the Secret Service will protect him with a podium surrounded by bulletproof glass, sources told media outlets this week.
U.S., Egypt, Qatar propose Israel-Hamas cease-fire 'bridging proposal'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S., Egypt, Qatar propose Israel-Hamas cease-fire 'bridging proposal'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The United States, Egypt and Qatar said on Friday that they presented Israel and Hamas a joint ceas-fire proposal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Backlash arises after Florida school accused of throwing out LGBTQ-themed books
Backlash arises after Florida school accused of throwing out LGBTQ-themed books
Chicago braces for protests during next week's Democratic National Convention
Chicago braces for protests during next week's Democratic National Convention
Fla. jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter for shooting neighbor through closed door
Fla. jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter for shooting neighbor through closed door
U.S. awards $300K to island of Bonaire for its help with money exchange probe
U.S. awards $300K to island of Bonaire for its help with money exchange probe
Missouri woman arrested in Elvis Graceland foreclosure scheme
Missouri woman arrested in Elvis Graceland foreclosure scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement