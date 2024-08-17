Trump, Harris focus attention on key swing state of Pennsylvania

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was scheduled to return to Pennsylvania for a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday as both he and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris focus on the key swing state this weekend. File Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris will be focusing their attention on Pennsylvania with weekend visits to the vital swing state. Trump is scheduled to attend a rally at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., targeting the northeastern section of the Keystone State, while Harris is set to kick off a bus tour of western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh on Sunday, a day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Advertisement

Trump on Monday is scheduled to be in York, Pa., at a machining manufacturer to address the economy.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is scheduled to appear Saturday at a 2 p.m. EDT rally in his native state of Nebraska. The event is planned for the Astro Theater in Omaha.

Trump is a frequent visitor to Pennsylvania -- Saturday's scheduled rally will mark his seventh visit to the state this year and at least the fifth time he's appeared in Wilkes-Barre since 2016, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. President Joe Biden won that state in 2020 but Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Advertisement

With a pair of recent polls showing Harris edging past him in Pennsylvania, Trump has used his recent appearances to paint her and Walz as "extreme liberals" and "communists" while hurling personal insults at the Democratic nominee.

He excoriated Harris during a Wednesday rally in Ashville, N.C., as a "radical-left person from San Francisco," claiming she and Walz are "beyond socialists," while insulting her personally as "not intelligent." He doubled down on the personal insult later in the week and claimed he is "entitled" to do so.

Trump also said this week he believes Harris is vulnerable in Pennsylvania due to her past support for a ban on natural gas produced by hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking."

Over the past decade, advances in fracking and horizontal drilling have led to a boom in the state's oil and gas production. In 2022, Pennsylvania accounted for 19% of U.S. marketed natural gas production, with more natural gas produced than in any other state except Texas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

While running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, Harris along with most of her competitors aligned themselves with the progressive wing of the party in supporting a ban on fracking as an environmental danger. Harris has since altered her position and now claims Trump is misrepresenting it.

Advertisement

During an appearance at his New Jersey country club on Thursday, Trump again highlighted the vice president's one-time opposition to fracking, saying, "I think she will do very badly in Pennsylvania. You have to frack."

Demonstrating the importance the Trump campaign places on Pennsylvania, it proposed that two debates between the GOP nominee and Harris be held in the state. One of them so far has been approved by both sides -- a live televised debate in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 to be broadcast on ABC.

