Aug. 17, 2024 / 5:15 PM

Chicago hopes DNC will provide millions in tourism revenue despite tight security

By Don Jacobson & Allen Cone
Preparations for next week's 2024 Democratic National Convention continued at Chicago's United Center on Saturday. City officials hope the week-long event will have an economic impact of more than $100 million. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 7 | Preparations for next week's 2024 Democratic National Convention continued at Chicago's United Center on Saturday. City officials hope the week-long event will have an economic impact of more than $100 million. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Despite extensive security precautions and traffic restrictions, Chicago's tourism industry is aiming to capitalize to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars during next week's Democratic National Convention.

City officials say the event is expected to attract more than 50,000 attendees, including 5,000 members of the media, 5,000 delegates and alternates, and other visitors.

The DNC's event schedule concentrates on two venues -- the United Center, a 20,000-seat sports arena on the city's near West Side, and McCormick Place, a sprawling event center along Lake Michigan south of the central business district known as The Loop.

Night-time events, including major speeches, will take place at the United Center. Events at McCormick Place, including briefing and speeches by some politicians, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Security perimeters will be erected around the two sites beginning Sunday. Fifteen-foot buffers around the entire security perimeters of the United Center and McCormick Place will be in place until 12:01 a.m. CDT on Aug. 26, according to the Chicago Police Department.

There's a long list of prohibited items inside those perimeters, of course including weapons, but also laptops, tripods, selfie sticks, large bags, suitcases exceeding size restrictions, sealed packages, drones, cigarettes, animals other than service dogs. bicycles, scooters, folding chairs, balloons, coolers, and many others.

Meanwhile, full street closures were instituted late Friday around McCormick Place and on Saturday at the United Center.

The likelihood of large-scale demonstrations spreading beyond officially designated "protest zones" in Union Park and "Park 578," located a few blocks north of the United Center, also weighed on the minds of visitors to the city. The expected demonstrators include pro-Palestinian supporters calling on the Democratic Party to help end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Chicago tourism officials, however, remained upbeat about the potential of an economic impact in the neighborhood of $150 million from the DNC.

The city's visitors bureau, Choose Chicago, has compiled detailed guides to help visitors explore the city's many diverse neighborhoods, highlighting themes such as LGBTQ+, local events, Black culture, family-friendly features and public art.

They've also lined up a long list of local businesses providing "DNC Specials," such as Brown Sugar Bakery, which is offering "Kamala cake" -- a German chocolate cake made with coconut frosting which has been ordered by the vice president herself.

DNC host committee is welcoming the public into McCormick Place, including getting friendship bracelets and a "Kamala Harris manicure."

"It's really meant to be a family-friendly event," Stephen Crano, the communications manager for Choose Chicago, said. "DemPalooza is for Chicagoans to interact with and engage with this historic convention."

The name is a variation of Lollapalooza music festival that Chicago hosts annually.

The U.S. Secret Service said attendees will also need to pass through screenings.

