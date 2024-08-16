Philadelphia to host ABC debate between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

1 of 3 | The debate at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center will begin at 9 p.m. EDT and be moderated by ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir (pictured) and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will take part in a live televised debate in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 and broadcast on ABC, the network confirmed Friday. The debate at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center will begin at 9 p.m. EDT and be moderated by ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis. Advertisement

In addition to the live TV broadcast, ABC plans to stream the event on its ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms.

Trump and President Joe Biden had previously agreed to a second and final debate on Sept. 10, before Biden ended his presidential re-election campaign.

The debate will mark the first such event between Harris and Trump and ends weeks of speculation over when and where the two candidates would face off against each other.

Trump earlier this month suggested three separate debate dates on three separate American TV networks, suggesting additional exchanges in September on Fox and NBC. That prompted the Harris campaign to issue a correction that nothing had yet been agreed upon.

The Trump campaign in early August said it had secured a Sept. 4 debate with Harris on Fox News, which was never confirmed.

Speculation persisted that Trump did not want to have the debate on ABC, amid his ongoing legal issues with the network. The former president currently has a defamation suit against the network and host George Stephanopoulos before the courts.

Last week, the former president announced on his Truth Social platform he was reconciling with the network despite the lawsuits.

Biden and Trump in late June took part in a televised debate on CNN after which the president drew widespread criticism for his performance before dropping out.