Aug. 16, 2024 / 5:03 PM

Fla. jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter for shooting neighbor through closed door

By Don Jacobson
A state court jury on Friday found Susan Lorincz, a 60-year-old White woman from Ocala, Fla., guilty of manslaughter for the shooting death of her Black neighbor, Ajike Owens, following a dispute over Owens' children. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida jury on Friday found a 60-year-old White woman guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her Black neighbor through a closed and locked door in 2023.

After deliberating less than three hours, a state court jury in Ocala, Fla., pronounced Susan Lorincz guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for the June 2, 2023, shooting death of Ajike Owens, 35.

Lorincz had pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter, battery, crimes against a person and two counts of simple assault in Ocala, located 80 miles north of Orlando. She is now facing possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Lorincz shot Owens through a closed door in the presence of the victim's now 10-year-old son after the mother went to speak with Lorincz about a dispute over Owens' children playing near her home.

During an interview with detectives, Lorincz said she was acting in self-defense when she shot Owens, claiming that Owens had threatened to kill her. Investigators, however, reported no other witnesses had confirmed the alleged death threat.

"From the beginning, this case has always been about getting justice for the victim and her children," Fifth Judicial Circuit Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson said in a statement to the Ocala Star Banner. "Cases involving self defense are often difficult because the jurors are asked to decide whether or not a particular person's response to a situation is reasonable under the law.

"The jury in this case was able to evaluate the evidence, the credibility of the witnesses, and ultimately render a verdict of guilty.

"We are pleased with their decision and believe that, while nothing can bring AJ Owens back, this verdict holds her killer accountable. We hope that this verdict brings some measure of closure to her family, who has had to endure the unimaginable loss of a loved one," Gladson said.

"This has been a long journey to get to this day, to get to this verdict," Owens' mother, Pamela Dias, told reporters outside the Marion County Judicial Center. "I am very pleased with the jury, the prosecution, the verdict of guilty. I find some peace with that verdict,"

"The jury did its job today, now it's up to [Circuit Judge Robert Hodges] to do his job in handing down the best sentence he can, which is the maximum penalty," added Owens family attorney Anthony Thomas.

