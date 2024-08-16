Trending
Aug. 16, 2024 / 3:43 PM

Chicago braces for protests during next week's Democratic National Convention

By Simon Druker
Preparations continued on Friday at the United Center, which will be the location of the evening activities at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 3 | Preparations continued on Friday at the United Center, which will be the location of the evening activities at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Officials in Chicago are bracing for several different protests after the Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday.

Demonstrations pushing multiple different causes are expected to blanket the Windy City.

The groups include pro-Palestinian supporters calling on the Democratic Party to help end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Chicago area is home to the largest Palestinian population in the United States.

"We're going to march regardless, but we're fighting for the best route possible," March on the DNC coalition spokesperson Fayani Aboma Mijana said on the group's website.

"We've got our park permit, but the city has refused to allow us to use [portable restrooms], a stage and a sound system."

Earlier in the week, a federal judge ruled that a planned protest expected to draw thousands of participants during the DNC will have to use the current route provided by City of Chicago officials.

U.S. Northern Illinois District Judge Andrea Wood ruled the current route near the convention's site at the United Center enables protesters to "speak near their intended audience" and does not violate their First Amendment rights.

"Biden and Harris have the power to stop it, and they haven't," Arab American Action Network Executive Director Hatem Abudayyeh told reporters Thursday.

"The Democrats must end all U.S. aid to Israel immediately. It's illegal for the city attorneys to stop us from saying this."

On Friday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city officials officially unveiled a new police helicopter.

The $11 million Bell 429 twin-engine helicopter is expected to be busy during the coming days.

"We ensure that this helicopter would be here for the upcoming Democratic National Convention to assist with securing our city from the air, the areas around the convention, as well as keeping eyes on activities city-wide," Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters during a Friday news conference.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of this helicopter of our public safety efforts during the DNC and for years to come."

