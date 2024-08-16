Biden to establish national monument at site of Springfield 1908 Race Riot

President Joe Biden on Friday will designate a monument at the site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday will sign a proclamation establishing the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument in Illinois recognizing one of the most notable moments of racial tension in the country at the time. The creation of the monument comes on the 116th anniversary of the riots that took place Aug. 14-16, 1908, which saw two Black men lynched while nearly three dozen businesses, mostly Black and Jewish establishments were destroyed in Springfield's Levee neighborhood by a White mob after authorities after two Black prisoners were moved instead of being released to them. Advertisement

"The Springfield 1909 Race Riot National Monument weaves together two important threads in our nation's story: the hateful violence targeted against Black Americans, and the power of dedicated individuals to come together across racial lines to transform shock and grief into hope and action," the White House said.

The monument will protect 1.57 acres of federal land in Springfield including historical objects that detail the riots.

"The new national monument will tell the story of a horrific attack by a White mob on a Black community that was representative of the racism, intimidation, and violence that Black Americans experienced across the country," the White House said in a statement.

The Biden administration said that national outrage over the attack, which happened a short distance from the home of President Abraham Lincoln, helped spark action around civil rights and led to the creation of what is now known as the NAACP.

"By establishing the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument, President Biden is recognizing the significance of these events and the broader history of the Black community resilience in the face of violent oppression," the White House said.

"President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris are committed to protecting places that help tell a more complete story of our nation's history, including by recognizing difficult moments that have been ignored or obscured for far too long."