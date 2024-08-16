Kamala Harris' economic agenda for American families aims to build up middle class

The Kamala Harris campaign said Friday her economic agenda as president will work to build up the middle class. Her policies will include lowering grocery costs by banning price gouging, cutting middle class taxes, reducing prescription drug prices, and housing costs, and relieving medical debt. Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI | License Photo

"Vice President Harris has made clear that building up the middle class will be a defining goal of her presidency," the campaign said. "She will deliver for Americans who are demandinga new way forward towards a future that lifts up all Americans so that they can not just get by, but get ahead."

The Harris campaign said her economic policies as president will protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, empower workers union rights to bargain for higher wages, and small business, labor and major corporations together to invest in America and create jobs.

Harris intends to use her presidency to lower education, child care and long-term care costs, it added.

The Harris campaign called for lowering grocery costs by fighting corporate price gouging, building 3 million new housing units to end the housing supply shortage and lower housing costs, accelerating Medicare prescription drug price negotiations, and cutting middle class taxes for 100 million Americans through child tax credits of up to $6,000 per child.

Those polices, the campaign said, are a marked contrast to the Trump-Vance campaign promises to billionaires and corporations.

"Donald Trump is running on a promise to give another billionaire tax break to his ultra-wealthy friends," the Harris campaign statement said. "His plan will give billionaires a tax handout of $3.5 million apiece each year, give big corporations a $1.5 trillion windfall, and make it easier for wealthy tax cheats to avoid paying what they owe. Meanwhile, earlier this summer, JD Vance didn't even show up to vote to cut taxes for middle-class families."

Harris Thursday announced plans for a federal ban on corporate grocery price gouging.

"There's a big difference between fair pricing in competitive markets, and excessive prices unrelated to the costs of doing business," the Harris campaign said in a statement. "Americans can see that difference in their grocery bills."

The Harris campaign said she will propose the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general investigate corporations taking advantage of inflation to price gouge consumers.