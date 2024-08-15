Weekly jobless claims fall to 227,000; lowest level since early July

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- People filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 227,000 last week, a decrease of 7,000 from the previously revised week and the second straight reduction from the 2024 high two weeks ago, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
The total of initial jobless applications for the week ending Aug. 10 marked the lowest total in a month since 223,000 made their initial filing for unemployment insurance for the week ending July 6. Two weeks ago, 250,000 filed for the first time, setting a new high for 2024.