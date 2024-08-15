Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer

1 of 2 | William Lester Suff, 73, who is on death row in California, has been accused of killing 19-year-old Cathy Small in 1986. Screen capture courtesy of Los Angeles Country Sheriff's Office/ YouTube

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- After nearly four decades since the body of 19-year-old Cathy Small was found riddled with stab wounds in a South Pasadena street, authorities in California said they have, through the use of DNA testing, identified a suspect -- a serial killer convicted of murdering 12 other women in the late 1980s and early 1990s who is currently on death row. Authorities said Tuesday during a press conference that DNA evidence has linked Small's murder to William Lester Suff, 73, who was convicted of murdering a dozen prostitutes in Riverside County from 1989 to 1991 and was sentenced to death, a punishment that has been placed under a moratorium in the state since 2019. Advertisement

When informed that his DNA matched that found at the crime scene, Suff allegedly confessed to killing the mother of two and dumping her in the street, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described the development Tuesday during a press conference as a "major breakthrough" in the cold case.

Luna explained that the connection was only made possible due to the hard work of law enforcement, the "power" of modern forensic science and collaboration between agencies.

"We believe we're bringing a sense of long overdue justice and closure to the victim and her family," he said.

Small was discovered the morning of Feb. 22, 1986, in a South Pasadena street wearing a nightgown and suffering from multiple stab wounds throughout her body. Police arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead.

With no identification on her person, she was labeled Jane Doe #17, until days later a Lake Elsinore-area resident called police after hearing news of the death, stating the description of the deceased appeared to match his roommate whom he hadn't seen since the 10 p.m. Feb. 21.

On seeing the remains, he confirmed they belonged to Small, whom he called a prostitute, and said he had last seen her the night before her death getting into the car of man she had said was named Bill who was going to pay her $50 to drive with him to Los Angeles.

Not long after, the case went cold. And it stayed that way for decades.

That is until Oct. 11, 2019, when police were called to the residence near where Small's body was found over the death of a 63-year-old man who lived alone.

Inside his residence, "disturbing items" were found, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas said Tuesday.

Among the numerous photos of women who appeared to have been assaulted and held against their will, a newspaper article was found in the deceased's bedroom concerning Small's murder.

After DNA was taken from the deceased, authorities discovered that DNA from Small's sexual assault kit, body and clothing she was wearing the night of her death had never been tested.

On Aug. 19, 2020, detectives were informed that the testing of DNA from Small's crime scene revealed the presence of two men, neither of which were the deceased who has not been linked to any crimes.

However, one of the two male DNA was identified as belonging to Suff, Thomas said.

Thomas said that during seven hours of interviews held over two days, Suff confessed to killing Small. He allegedly told detectives that in 1986 he was working at a computer repair shop in Lake Elsinore when Small came in and gave him her phone number.

According to Thomas, Suff confessed to having driven Small to Pasadena where he became enraged after she knocked his glasses off his face, seemingly during an argument. He then allegedly grabbed a knife he kept in the vehicle, stabbed her multiple times in the chest and then pushed her body into the street before driving away.

Suff was presented photos of the crime scene and he allegedly told detectives they depicted how he had left her body, according to Thomas.

"This case, which started with what seemed like a routine investigation, ultimately connected the murder of a young woman to her killer," Luna said.

During the press conference, Thomas read a letter from Small's younger sister who said Suff, in allegedly murdering her sister "destroyed" her, her family and the families of others.

"I will always miss my sister Cathy. Nothing will bring her back. Bill Suff is where he is supposed to be and he can no longer hurt anyone," said Thomas as she read the letter.