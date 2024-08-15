Trending
Aug. 15, 2024 / 12:49 AM

Cisco earnings beat expectations as company announces 7% cut to workforce

By Sheri Walsh
Cisco Systems Inc., headquartered in San Jose, Calif., announced Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its global workforce to offset larger artificial intelligence investments. File Photo by Monica M. Davey/EPA
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Cisco Systems' earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, despite a third straight quarter of losses and an announced 7% cut to its global workforce, as the tech company shifts focus to artificial intelligence.

Cisco released its earnings after Wednesday's market close. For the period that ended July 27, earnings fell 24% to 87 cents and revenue fell 10% to $13.6 billion. The earnings mark Cisco's first full fiscal year drop since 2020.

In extended trading Wednesday, Cisco shares were up more than 5% to $48.18 after the company outlined its restructuring plan in a filing that will "allow it to invest in key growth opportunities and drive more efficiencies in its business."

At the end of fiscal 2023, Cisco had 84,900 employees.

The 7% cut to its workforce is expected to result in up to $1 billion in pretax charges, according to the filing. It is the second round of layoffs this year as Cisco shifts its growth to cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Approximately 4,000 employees were laid off in February, with early reports indicating a similar number of layoffs this month, as analysts blame market demand and supply chain issues in Cisco's main business of routers and switches.

Despite the losses, Cisco has outperformed expectations since March when it closed on its massive $28 billion acquisition of software company Splunk, leading to increased subscription revenue.

Cisco is one of a number of telecom and tech companies that is cutting costs to offset larger AI investments.

Last month, Intuit announced it would cut 1,800 employees -- or 10% of its workforce -- to invest in tech workers who specialize in artificial intelligence.

Columbia president Minouche Shafik resigns months after protests engulfed campus
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Columbia University president Minouche Shafik resigned from her position Wednesday, weeks before the start of the school year and months after Gaza war protests engulfed the New York City campus.
Hawaiian man arrested after multiple explosive devices found on Maui
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old Hawaiian man has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple improvised explosive devices found on the island of Maui, one of which detonated while another was discovered near an elementary school.
For debate, CBS offers various dates to vice presidential candidates Walz, Vance
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- CBS News on Wednesday invited Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to debate each other in what would be the first scheduled debate between the two on Oct. 1.
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for Toby Shane Kessler after the 39-year-old was allegedly seen breaking into the Ashburn building that houses Virginia's Trump for President campaign.
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump would improve the lives of all Americans by lowering living costs, he told a receptive crowd at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., Wednesday afternoon.
Wally Amos, creator of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Wally Amos, the man in the straw hat who created and grew the Famous Amos cookie brand into a baked goods empire, has died at the age of 88.
N.C. manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped on way to hospital
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- North Carolina officials are warning citizens to be vigilant and take precautions as a convicted murderer remains at large for the second day after escaping on the way to a North Carolina hospital.
'You are the future,' Joe Biden tells digital creators at White House gathering
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- About 100 digital creators and industry professionals will participate in the first-ever White House Creator Economy Conference on Wednesday.
At Italy's prestigious Architecture Biennale next year, U.S. to showcase 'quintessential' porch
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- In its effort to showcase American art abroad, the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday announced its selection for next year's Architecture Biennale in Italy as part of the Venice Biennale.
In Michigan, Trump running mate JD Vance decries Harris, D.C. 'ruling class'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- High energy, food and housing costs afflict the middle class, which former President Donald Trump will change for the better, his running mate and Ohio Sen. JD Vance told a Michigan audience Wednesday.
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
