Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 7:37 PM

Trump press conference on economy veers into more personal attacks on Harris

By Don Jacobson
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., on Wednesday. During a Thursday press conference in New Jersey, Trump again hurled personal insults a Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Photp by Sean Meyers/EPA-EFE
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., on Wednesday. During a Thursday press conference in New Jersey, Trump again hurled personal insults a Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Photp by Sean Meyers/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump again leveled personal attacks on Democratic opponent Kamala Harris on Thursday during what was promoted as a news conference at his New Jersey country club.

After delivering prepared remarks on the economy over a 30-minute span during which he repeatedly criticized Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden over inflation, immigration and other topics, Trump took a handful of questions from reporters gathered at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Advertisement

During the segment, he was asked if he if agreed with those in the Republican Party who are urging him to refrain from lobbing personal insults at Harris even as many polls show her surging ahead of him in key battleground states.

Trump responded by saying he is justified in doing so.

Related

"As far as the personal attacks -- because of what she has done to the country, I am very angry at her that she would weaponize the justice system against me and other people. Very angry.

"I think I am entitled to personal attacks. I do not have a lot of respect for her or her intelligence and I think she would be a terrible president," he said.

Advertisement

Trump claimed Harris called him and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, "weird," adding, "She is weird. Weird with her policy."

The comments about Harris' persona came after a lengthy opening statement in which Trump labeled the pro-consumer policy proposals of Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as "communist" while standing in front of a table with an array of consumer products to demonstrate the effects of inflation.

Harris is reportedly planning to issue a call for a ban on price-gouging in the food industry during a campaign stop in North Carolina on Friday.

The former president also criticized Harris for changing her position on oil fracking in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, where she advocated it be banned due to environmental concerns during her failed run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

"I think she will do very badly in Pennsylvania," Trump said. "You have to frack."

Following the New Jersey event, the Harris-Walz campaign issued a statement characterizing Trump's remarks as revealing his "opposition to lowering food costs for middle and working class Americans and prescription drug costs for seniors.

"No surprise, Trump doesn't want to defend his agenda that would raise costs for families by $3,900 a year, cut Social Security, and eliminate the Affordable Care Act -- all so he can give his rich donors tax breaks," the campaign said, adding that Harris "has spent her life taking on fraudsters, cheaters, and criminals like Donald Trump."

Advertisement

Donald Trump accepts GOP nomination at Republican National Convention

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 18, 2024. Trump, on the last night of the convention, accepted the GOP nomination for president. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

GLAAD report cites strong acceptance for American gays though raises 'alarms' about risks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GLAAD report cites strong acceptance for American gays though raises 'alarms' about risks
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- GLAAD: A new study reveals that, although there remains a supermajority level of acceptance for LGBTQ people in the United States, new data suggests recently expressed toxic views and actions slowly are having an effect.
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth to lead U.S. delegation to Paralympic Games
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth to lead U.S. delegation to Paralympic Games
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth will lead the U.S. delegation at the 2024 Paralympic Games opening in Paris along with the newly revealed members tasked with representing America at the global event and closing ceremonies.
Biden, Harris tout Medicare drug price reductions in joint rally appearance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden, Harris tout Medicare drug price reductions in joint rally appearance
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris touted their administration's achievements in reducing prescription drug prices Thursday in a joint rally appearance at a Maryland community college.
Lockheed Martin announces $450M deal to buy satellite maker Terran Orbital
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lockheed Martin announces $450M deal to buy satellite maker Terran Orbital
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Thursday announced it will buy Terran Orbital, a satellite company that works with the aerospace and defense industries, in a $450 million deal.
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday a woman known as "Ketamine Queen," Matthew Perry's personal assistant, two doctors and one other person have been indicted and charged in the actor's death.
Prosecutors: Jordanian in Florida threatened businesses, destroyed solar panel array
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prosecutors: Jordanian in Florida threatened businesses, destroyed solar panel array
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged a 43-year-old Jordanian living in Orlando, Fla., with four counts of threatening to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility at his detention hearing Wednesday.
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have asked the judge overseeing his New York criminal case to again delay Trump's sentencing until after November's election.
Walmart cites solid consumer health as retailer beats growth estimates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Walmart cites solid consumer health as retailer beats growth estimates
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Walmart Thursday reported stronger than expected second quarter growth of 4.8% and 8.5% operating income growth. The company said it's not projecting a recession and isn't seeing fraying of consumer health.
Treasury uses sanctions to target illegal Iranian oil, gas shipments
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Treasury uses sanctions to target illegal Iranian oil, gas shipments
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department, led by Secretary Janet Yellen, announced Thursday it has sanctioned several companies, individuals and vessels for their effort to ship Iranian oil and liquefied petroleum gas to Yemen and the Un
Weekly jobless claims fall to 227,000; lowest level since early July
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Weekly jobless claims fall to 227,000; lowest level since early July
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- People filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 227,000 last week, a decrease of 7,000 from the previously revised week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement