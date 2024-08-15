Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 15, 2024 / 3:50 PM

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth to lead U.S. delegation to Paralympic Games

By Chris Benson
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both her legs in Iraq in 2004 when her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. She was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving from 2013-2017 as a House member from Illinois. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both her legs in Iraq in 2004 when her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. She was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving from 2013-2017 as a House member from Illinois. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth will lead the U.S. delegation at the 2024 Paralympic Games opening in Paris this month, the White House announced Thursday.

The newly appointed group to be members of this year's American delegation will be attending either the opening or closing ceremonies at the 2024 Paralympic Games international sporting event in Paris, set to begin Aug. 28, according to a release.

Advertisement

Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who lost both her legs in Iraq in 2004 when her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. She was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving from 2013-2017 as a House member from Illinois.

With her in Paris at the opening will be others appointed by President Joe Biden, including Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco, as well as U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher and National Council on Disability Chair Claudia Gordon. Another appointee who is attending is Brad Snyder, a retired U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal officer who was a three-time Paralympian and six-time Paralympic gold medalist in the men's para swimming and para triathlon.

Advertisement

Duckworth, while sitting as delegation head at the opening, later will trade her role with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who then will sit with the other members of the presidential delegation to act as U.S. representatives at the closing game ceremonies set for Sept. 8.

Last month in July, the White House first announced that Duckworth and Beccerra would lead the American delegation at their respective opening and closing events for the Paralympic Games, along with first lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who lead their own delegations at the recent Olympic Games.

And the presidential delegation members in Paris at the closing ceremonies in early September with Beccerra will remain the U.S. ambassador to France, with the addition of Dante Q. Allen, commissioner of Rehabilitation Services Administration at the U.S. Department of Education, and Sara Minkara, U.S. special adviser on international disability rights at the State Department. With them will be Muffy Davis, a board member of the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board who was a three-time Paralympian and seven-time Paralympic medalist for Alpine Skiing and Cycling.

Only 12 women in American history have ever given birth while serving as a member of the U.S. Congress. Duckworth, notably, in 2018 at age 50, became the first and so far only United States senator to give birth while in office, in addition to the distinction of being one of the 11 other sitting House members to have a child.

Advertisement

Before entering politics after her Iraq War service, Duckworth was appointed by then-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich as director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs before her appointment by former President Barack Obama as assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Interestingly, the Olympic and Paralympic medals, which are struck rather than engraved, were revealed in February to be medals with gold, silver and bronze in keeping with tradition, but each include original iron from the Eiffel Tower as a symbol of Paris.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden, Harris tout Medicare drug price reductions in joint rally appearance
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Biden, Harris tout Medicare drug price reductions in joint rally appearance
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris touted their administration's achievements in reducing prescription drug prices Thursday in a joint rally appearance at a Maryland community college.
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Thursday a woman known as "Ketamine Queen," Matthew Perry's personal assistant, two doctors and one other person have been indicted and charged in the actor's death.
Prosecutors: Jordanian in Florida threatened businesses, destroyed solar panel array
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors: Jordanian in Florida threatened businesses, destroyed solar panel array
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged a 43-year-old Jordanian living in Orlando, Fla., with four counts of threatening to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility at his detention hearing Wednesday.
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump requests hush-money case sentencing be delayed until after presidential election
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have asked the judge overseeing his New York criminal case to again delay Trump's sentencing until after November's election.
Walmart cites solid consumer health as retailer beats growth estimates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart cites solid consumer health as retailer beats growth estimates
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Walmart Thursday reported stronger than expected second quarter growth of 4.8% and 8.5% operating income growth. The company said it's not projecting a recession and isn't seeing fraying of consumer health.
Treasury uses sanctions to target illegal Iranian oil, gas shipments
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury uses sanctions to target illegal Iranian oil, gas shipments
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department, led by Secretary Janet Yellen, announced Thursday it has sanctioned several companies, individuals and vessels for their effort to ship Iranian oil and liquefied petroleum gas to Yemen and the Un
Weekly jobless claims fall to 227,000; lowest level since early July
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weekly jobless claims fall to 227,000; lowest level since early July
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- People filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 227,000 last week, a decrease of 7,000 from the previously revised week.
U.S. retail sales rose 1% in July, outpacing expectations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. retail sales rose 1% in July, outpacing expectations
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that July retail sales were better than expected, as consumer inflation also dipped.
White House says Medicare drug price negotiations will save $6 billion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House says Medicare drug price negotiations will save $6 billion
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The White House said on Wednesday that negotiations with pharmaceutical companies over Medicare drug prices ended with an estimated savings of $6 billion for the first 10 drugs chosen by the program.
Arizona Supreme Court rules voter pamphlet can call fetus 'unborn human being'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court rules voter pamphlet can call fetus 'unborn human being'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the term "unborn human being" can be used on a voter guide providing information about a ballot measure to constitutionalize the right to an abortion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
'Ketamine Queen,' personal assistant, 3 others indicted in Matthew Perry's death
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
Police link 1986 cold case to California serial killer
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
South Korea's Yoon calls for unification with North, offers new dialogue channel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement