Aug. 15, 2024 / 7:37 AM

White House says Medicare drug negotiations will save $6 billion

By Clyde Hughes
The White House on Wednesday said that negotiations for prices of 10 Medicare prescription drugs will save $6 billion. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The White House on Wednesday said that negotiations for prices of 10 Medicare prescription drugs will save $6 billion. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The White House said on Wednesday that negotiations with pharmaceutical over Medicare drug prices ended with an estimated savings of $6 billion for the first 10 drugs chosen by the program.

The Biden administration said negotiations lasted six months, ending Aug. 1, after lawsuits by the pharmaceutical companies mostly failed to stop the process. Agreements were signed this month for lower prices on all the targeted drugs.

"Because Medicare is now able to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors, American taxpayers are expected to save $6 billion on these 10 drugs alone when the negotiated prices go into effect," Neera Tanden, the White House domestic policy adviser, said in a press briefing.

The savings, the White House said, were based on 2023 prices if negotiations had been going on then. Senior administration officials said those savings won't be "materially different" from those forecast two years from now.

The White House predicted that by 2026, the new prices could save Medicare enrollees $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket expenses.

"For so many people, being able to afford these drugs will mean the difference between debilitating illness and living full lives," Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told reporters.

"These negotiated prices are not just about costs. They are about helping to make sure that your father, your grandfather or you can live longer, healthier."

Last August, the White House announced the 10 drugs they would initiate negotiations, including:

  • Eliquis, from Bristol-Myers Squibb, to prevent blood clotting and reduce stroke risk.
  • Jardiance, from Boehringer Ingelheim, to lower blood sugar for people with type 2 diabetes.
  • Xarelto, from Johnson & Johnson, to prevent blood clotting and reduce stroke risk.
  • Januvia, from Merck, to lower blood sugar for people with type 2 diabetes.
  • Farxiga, from AstraZeneca, to treat type 2 diabetes.
  • Entresto, from Novartis, to treat heart failure.
  • Enbrel, from Amen, to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Imbruvica, from Abbvie, to treat various types of blood cancers.
  • Stelara, from Janssen, to treat Crohn's disease.
  • A family of insulin products made by Novo Nordisk to treat diabetes, including Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill, NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; and NovoLog PenFill.

