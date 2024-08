According to multiple news reports Thursday citing anonymous law enforcement sources, at least one arrest has been made in the Matthew Perry death investigation in Los Angeles. According to The New York Times, NBC News and ABC News further details will be made public later Thursday. NBC and ABC said multiple arrests have been made. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles authorities have arrested at least one suspect in the investigation into Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose death, according to multiple reports Thursday. The New York Times, NBC News and ABC News cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation and said more details are forthcoming.

NBC and ABC said multiple people have been charged, citing law enforcement authorities. Federal prosecutors are expected to unseal an indictment later Thursday in Los Angeles.

Police have been working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate Perry's death, including the source of the ketamine in his system when he was found dead.

Perry died Oct. 28 after being discovered unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

He had reportedly been getting ketamine infusions to treat depression and anxiety. But autopsy results showed levels of ketamine in Perry's blood far higher than therapeutic doses, equivalent to the amount of the drug used during general anesthesia.

Perry played Chandler on the NBC sitcom Friends and had a history of alcohol and opioid addiction that he wrote about in his 2022 book Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing.

At the time of his death it was believed he had drowned, with no sign of foul play.