Vice President Kamala Harris Friday will propose a federal ban on what her campaign called corporate price-gouging on food to lower grocery prices for consumers. She will unveil the proposal in a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina as part of a larger economic policy platform. Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will propose a federal ban on corporate food and groceries price gouging when she lays out her policies in a North Carolina campaign speech Friday. According to the campaign, the proposal against price gouging is part of the larger Harris economic policy platform she plans to roll out publicly at a Friday campaign rally in Raleigh.

"There's a big difference between fair pricing in competitive markets, and excessive prices unrelated to the costs of doing business," the Harris campaign said in a statement. "Americans can see that difference in their grocery bills."

Directly addressing soaring meat prices, Harris will focus on corporate consolidation in that market as one reason meat prices are so high.

"Soaring meat prices have accounted for a large part of Americans' higher grocery bills, even as meat processing companies registered record-breaking profits following the pandemic," the Harris campaign said.

If elected, Harris will direct her administration to examine potential supermarket and food producer mergers, with the intent of determining whether they will raise grocery prices.

Harris will propose that the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general investigate corporations engaging in price gouging and take action against consolidations that empower a few corporations to raise prices.

Harris will also release proposals to lower prices in prescription drugs and housing.