Aug. 15, 2024 / 5:59 PM / Updated at 6:52 PM

GLAAD report cites strong acceptance for American gays though raises 'alarms' about risks

By Chris Benson
GLAAD's 2024 Accelerating Acceptance Study arrives “at a monumental inflection point for the LGBTQ community and for our entire country,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis (seen in March at GLAAD's 35th Media Awards) wrote Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
GLAAD's 2024 Accelerating Acceptance Study arrives “at a monumental inflection point for the LGBTQ community and for our entire country,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis (seen in March at GLAAD's 35th Media Awards) wrote Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A new study reveals that, although there remains a supermajority level of acceptance for LGBTQ people in the United States, new data suggests recently expressed toxic views and actions slowly are having an effect, according to the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

Findings in a recent Gallup Poll indicate how young LGBTQ plus individuals are "coming out" nearly a decade earlier than their elder counterparts, coinciding with greater societal acceptance.

But the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation organizations' annual Accelerating Acceptance Study says that even though new findings show there is a sustained, supermajority level of support for LGBT people among the American population, there was a slight decline in overall support from last year with a higher number of discriminatory reports among LGBTQ people, particularly among those of the Gen-Z population.

The new study arrives "at a monumental inflection point for the LGBTQ community and for our entire country," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis wrote in a news release.

The study was conducted online in January among a national sample of 2,511 adults age 18 or older who used Cint, one of the world's largest consumer networks for digital-based surveys.

In finding its all-time-high number of Americans who support the LGBTQ community, GLAAD's study revealed that 95% of non-LGBTQ Americans believe schools should be safe, accepting place for all youth and that 93% say children should be taught to appreciate and accept people as they are.

However, Ellis added that new data this year "also sounds substantial alarms about threats to this progress and to freedoms valued by every American."

"The same extremist lawmakers, judges and media sources targeting abortion access, contraception, free and fair elections, and free speech, are using the same strategies of fear and disinformation to undermine LGBTQ people and our equality," she said.

Since January of this year, there were at least 516 reported anti-LGBTQ incidents across the country. And from June last year to this past June, there also were 1,087 other anti-LGBTQ incidents in the United States, up 109% from the 519 incidents documented from June 2022 to June the following year.

GLAAD said that the negative impact of relentless disinformation campaigns against LGBTQ people has resulted in a now 80% level of support for equal rights, which is down from a record high of 84% last year. But still 70% of GenZ members of the LGBTQ plus community reported sexual orientation-based discrimination.

It added how the positive impact of accurate media portals of those in the community has lead many other Americans to openly voice support, with non-LGTBQ people 1.3 times more motivated to support rather fear other in that community.

Non-LGBTQ respondents for the Accelerating Acceptance Study, when asked about comfortability with LGBTQ people and the effect media coverage has on their personal views, reported a 35% increase in levels of comfort with LGBTQ family members, a 32% bump in level of comfort with an LGBTQ doctor, 29% increase for working with LGBTQ co-workers and a 32% increase in LGBTQ candidates for public office.

The new GLAAD report highlights how support for the LGBTQ community manages to transcend political party as 94% of LGBTQ registered voters are "definitely or probably" voting in this year's November election.

A report released last month by the Human Rights Campaign reveals how LGBTQ+ protections in the U.S. improved greatly under President Joe Biden compared to former President Donald Trump as it detailed the "stark contrast" in federal protections under the two administrations.

It was shown in the GLAAD study how in all categories, including among registered Republicans, who overwhelmingly agree the Republican Party should "stop focusing on restricting women's rights and banning medical care for transgender youth and instead focus on addressing inflation, job creation, and healthcare costs," which the study says was agreed to by all voter categories and among the political parties including 94% of LGBTQ voters, 76% of registered voters, 76% of likely 2024 voters and 82% of swing voters.

Yet more than 50% of the respondents said they would opposed a political candidate who "speaks frequently about restricting access to health care and participation in sports for transgender youth."

Ellis said GLAAD's Accelerating Acceptance Study should continue to "inspire and empower all of us to rise up and speak out for everyone's freedom to be themselves."

"Our safety, our collective success, and the future of our democracy depend on it," she stated.

