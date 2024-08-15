Trending
Aug. 15, 2024 / 2:42 AM

Arizona man pleads guilty to threatening to kill FBI agents

By Darryl Coote
A Arizona man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to threatening to kill FBI agents. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A Arizona man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to threatening to kill FBI agents. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- An Arizona man accused of threatening government officials and law enforcement for years faces up to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to threatening to kill FBI agents online.

Michael Lee Tomasi, 37, of Rio Verde, Ariz., pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening to shoot FBI agents in a post he published online Aug. 26, 2023.

Excerpts of the post reproduced by the Justice Department shows he admitted to stating, "Shoot the FBI first and ask questions later."

"Any FBI have a problem with that come to my house and see what happens," Tomasi said. "Shoot before they even pull their guns out of their trunk and you shoot to kill."

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Wednesday that his department will hold to account anyone who threatens public servants with violence.

"Threats of violence against elected officials, judges and FBI agents pose immense danger to the physical safety of individual victims and undermine our very system of government," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The federal department, which announced the plea agreement Wednesday, said Tomasi also admitted to threatening individuals, groups, a city district attorney, a state court judge and a member of Congress as well as federal officials and law enforcement officers online from May 2021 through November 2023.

"This disgruntled defendant threatened officials from all three branches of government," said U.S. District Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona.

"Moreover, he was prepared to carry out his threats: when arrested he had a loaded handgun in his vehicle, as well as other firearms and body armor in his home. The prosecution of threats offenses makes Americans safer."

Tomasi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23, was arrested on Dec. 18 after a grand jury indicted him on three related charges.

