1 of 2 | Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday afternoon accepted an invitation from CBS News to debate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, on Oct. 1. Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- CBS News on Wednesday invited Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to debate each other in what would be the first scheduled debate between the two on Oct. 1. Walz is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate and accepted the invitation by saying "See you on October 1, JD," in a post on X. Advertisement

Vance held a political rally in Byron Center, Mich., Wednesday afternoon and did not respond to the invitation as of Wednesday evening.

The invite from CBS News offers dates of Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 or Oct. 8 for the two running mates on the Democratic and Republican tickets.

Walz's response suggests an Oct. 1 debate, but Vance might prefer a different date or could decline the invitation from CBS News.

Former President Donald Trump named Vance as his running mate during the Republican national Convention in July while Harris named Walz her running mate soon after President Joe Biden withdrew from the Democratic Party ticket on July 21.

Trump recently said Vance would participate in a CBS News debate between the two running mates and said he would like to debate Harris three times before the Nov. 5 general election.

Harris has said she would debate Trump on Sept. 10 on ABC News, but Trump said he'd prefer a debate moderated by Fox News.