White House to host 100 digital creators at Creator Economy Conference

The White House on Wednesday will host a group of about 100 digital creators for a Creators Economy Conference. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- About 100 digital creators and industry professionals will participate in the first-ever White House Creator Economy Conference on Wednesday. The digital creators' conference will bring together online creatives from across the country to address artificial intelligence, mental health issues and pay equity, among other issues, officials said. Advertisement

"Officials at the highest level of this White House have engaged creators extensively, hosting regular virtual and in-person briefings with digital creators on policy issues, hosting State of the Union watch events for creators at the White House, and, last year, hosting the first-ever White House Holiday Party for digital creators," the White House said, according to The Hill.

The Biden administration said roughly 50 million people work as content creators on the Internet.

President Joe Biden is anticipated to make an appearance at the event. Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is expected to attend the conference with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden.

Christian Tom, director of the Office of Digital Strategy, and Tericka Lambert, the deputy director, are also expected to take part.

The summit comes after President Joe Biden signed a law that would force ByteDance, the Chinese owner of the popular social media platoform TikTok, to divest from the platform within a year or be faced with a ban, which has prompted lawsuits from ByteDance and TikTok creators.

Prior to the law Biden's campaign registered an account on the app and posted content, with former President Donald Trump's campaign also signing up. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign also embraced the platform after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her.