Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 8:53 AM

White House to host 100 digital creators at Creator Economy Conference

By Clyde Hughes
The White House on Wednesday will host a group of about 100 digital creators for a Creators Economy Conference. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The White House on Wednesday will host a group of about 100 digital creators for a Creators Economy Conference. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- About 100 digital creators and industry professionals will participate in the first-ever White House Creator Economy Conference on Wednesday.

The digital creators' conference will bring together online creatives from across the country to address artificial intelligence, mental health issues and pay equity, among other issues, officials said.

Advertisement

"Officials at the highest level of this White House have engaged creators extensively, hosting regular virtual and in-person briefings with digital creators on policy issues, hosting State of the Union watch events for creators at the White House, and, last year, hosting the first-ever White House Holiday Party for digital creators," the White House said, according to The Hill.

The Biden administration said roughly 50 million people work as content creators on the Internet.

Related

President Joe Biden is anticipated to make an appearance at the event. Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is expected to attend the conference with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden.

Christian Tom, director of the Office of Digital Strategy, and Tericka Lambert, the deputy director, are also expected to take part.

Advertisement

The summit comes after President Joe Biden signed a law that would force ByteDance, the Chinese owner of the popular social media platoform TikTok, to divest from the platform within a year or be faced with a ban, which has prompted lawsuits from ByteDance and TikTok creators.

Prior to the law Biden's campaign registered an account on the app and posted content, with former President Donald Trump's campaign also signing up. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign also embraced the platform after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her.

Latest Headlines

New Georgia rules seeking to boost election confidence raise concerns of voter suppression
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Georgia rules seeking to boost election confidence raise concerns of voter suppression
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Georgia is enacting new voting measures ahead of the general election on Nov. 5 with some inviting concerns about voter suppression.
Texas AG sues GM for allegedly collecting drivers' personal information without consent
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas AG sues GM for allegedly collecting drivers' personal information without consent
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that he has sued General Motors for allegedly collecting private data on Texas motorists illegally and turning it over to insurance companies.
Rep. Ilhan Omar appears to win Minnesota Democratic primary
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Ilhan Omar appears to win Minnesota Democratic primary
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive so-called Squad, claimed victory in her primary race late Tuesday as unofficial state results show she was poised to maintain her Democratic Party nomination.
Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are hunting for a convicted murdered who escaped police custody Tuesday morning as he was being transported to a Hillsborough medical center.
Missourians to vote on abortion enshrinement in November
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Missourians to vote on abortion enshrinement in November
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Come November, Missouri voters will decide whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state's Constitution, the Missouri secretary of state said Tuesday.
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst with top secret security clearance pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling American military secrets to China.
Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers 'mild' stroke, responding well to treatment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers 'mild' stroke, responding well to treatment
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Steny Hoyer suffered a "mild ischemic stroke" over the weekend and sought medical treatment. The 85-year-old Democratic congressman from Maryland is responding well to treatment, his office announced Tuesday.
Anonymous jury to hear George Santos' fraud trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Anonymous jury to hear George Santos' fraud trial
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will have an anonymous jury hear his case and render a verdict when the trial gets underway in a New York federal court in September.
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was kicked out of a Tampa, Fla., strip club intentionally drove his semi-truck cab into a group of people gathered outside early Tuesday morning, police said.
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a Cancer Moonshot award of $150 million to eight teams of researchers Tuesday for the development of technologies that will make cancer tumor removal more successful.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement