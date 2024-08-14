Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 11:23 PM

Columbia president Minouche Shafik resigns months after protests engulfed campus

By Sheri Walsh
A pro-Palestinian encampment sits at the center of Columbia University in New York City on April 29, one day before protesters who barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall were arrested. On Wednesday, Columbia president Minouche Shafik announced her resignation. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 3 | A pro-Palestinian encampment sits at the center of Columbia University in New York City on April 29, one day before protesters who barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall were arrested. On Wednesday, Columbia president Minouche Shafik announced her resignation. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Columbia University president Minouche Shafik resigned from her position Wednesday, weeks before the start of the school year and months after Gaza war protests engulfed the New York City campus.

"I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective Aug. 14, 2024," Shafik wrote in her resignation letter, just over a year after she became the university's first woman president.

Advertisement

"Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead," the Egyptian-born economist added. "I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins."

Advertisement

Shafik is the third Ivy League president to resign her post over campus unrest and pro-Palestinian encampments that disrupted finals and canceled Columbia's main commencement. University of Pennsylvania's Liz Magill and Harvard University's Claudine Gay both stepped down over similar criticism.

Gay resigned as Harvard's president in January amid accusations of plagiarism and backlash over her response to anti-Semitism on campus.

Magill resigned as UPenn's president last year following harsh criticism in the wake of congressional testimony over anti-Semitic harassment of students.

Since Israel began its war with Hamas in Gaza after the terror group's Oct. 7 attack, political protests erupted on campuses throughout the United States with Columbia at the forefront.

Shafik testified in April before a House hearing in Washington, D.C., on campus anti-Semitism, days before protesters took over Columbia.

On Wednesday, New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik -- who grilled Shafik during the House Education Committee hearing -- said "Three down, so many to go."

"After failing to protect Jewish students and negotiating with pro-Hamas terrorists, this forced resignation is long overdue," Stefanik wrote in a post on X.

"We will continue to demand moral clarity, condemnation of anti-Semitism, protection of Jewish students and faculty, and stronger leadership from American higher education institutions."

Advertisement

For nearly two weeks, encampments took over much of Columbia as dozens of demonstrators barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall. Hundreds of New York Police officers cleared the building and made arrests on April 30, as the university warned students that they could face expulsion.

While Columbia's administration continued to support Shafik a month later, faculty members in Columbia University's Department of Arts and Sciences passed a vote of no-confidence against Shafik over her handling of the demonstrations.

Shafik never commented on the no-confidence vote, but called the protests in her resignation letter "a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community."

On Wednesday, Columbia's board of trustees tapped Katrina Armstrong, chief executive officer of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, to serve as the university's interim president.

"As I step into this role, I am acutely aware of the trials the university has faced over the past year," Armstrong wrote in an email to the university. "We should neither understate their significance, nor allow them to define who we are and what we will become."

As for Shafik, she will return to Britain -- where she had been president of the London School of Economics and Political Science -- to work with the House of Lords where she will fight global poverty and promote sustainable development.

Advertisement

"I am honored to have been asked by the UK's Foreign Secretary to chair a review of the government's approach to international development and how to improve capability," she said, adding these are "areas of lifelong interest to me."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hawaiian man arrested after multiple explosive devices found on Maui
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Hawaiian man arrested after multiple explosive devices found on Maui
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old Hawaiian man has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple improvised explosive devices found on the island of Maui, one of which detonated while another was discovered near an elementary school.
For debate, CBS offers various dates to vice presidential candidates Walz, Vance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
For debate, CBS offers various dates to vice presidential candidates Walz, Vance
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- CBS News on Wednesday invited Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to debate each other in what would be the first scheduled debate between the two on Oct. 1.
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect identified in break-in at Trump's Virginia campaign office
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for Toby Shane Kessler after the 39-year-old was allegedly seen breaking into the Ashburn building that houses Virginia's Trump for President campaign.
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At N.C. rally, Trump says Harris 'not intelligent' as he promises prosperity for all if re-elected
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump would improve the lives of all Americans by lowering living costs, he told a receptive crowd at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., Wednesday afternoon.
Wally Amos, creator of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wally Amos, creator of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Wally Amos, the man in the straw hat who created and grew the Famous Amos cookie brand into a baked goods empire, has died at the age of 88.
N.C. manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped on way to hospital
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.C. manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped on way to hospital
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- North Carolina officials are warning citizens to be vigilant and take precautions as a convicted murderer remains at large for the second day after escaping on the way to a North Carolina hospital.
'You are the future,' Joe Biden tells digital creators at White House gathering
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
'You are the future,' Joe Biden tells digital creators at White House gathering
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- About 100 digital creators and industry professionals will participate in the first-ever White House Creator Economy Conference on Wednesday.
At Italy's prestigious Architecture Biennale next year, U.S. to showcase 'quintessential' porch
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At Italy's prestigious Architecture Biennale next year, U.S. to showcase 'quintessential' porch
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- In its effort to showcase American art abroad, the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday announced its selection for next year's Architecture Biennale in Italy as part of the Venice Biennale.
In Michigan, Trump running mate JD Vance decries Harris, D.C. 'ruling class'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In Michigan, Trump running mate JD Vance decries Harris, D.C. 'ruling class'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- High energy, food and housing costs afflict the middle class, which former President Donald Trump will change for the better, his running mate and Ohio Sen. JD Vance told a Michigan audience Wednesday.
Justice Department says man tried to send U.S. military aircraft parts to Iran
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department says man tried to send U.S. military aircraft parts to Iran
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged U.S.-Iranian national Jeffrey Chance Nader with exporting U.S.-made military aircraft components to Iran in violation of American sanctions, it announced on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
World Health Organization declares mpox global health emergency
Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer
Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement