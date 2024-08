Authorities in Virginia have issued an arrest warrant for Toby Shane Kessler, 39, in connection with Sunday's break-in at a Donald Trump campaign office. Photo courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office/Release

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A suspect has been identified in the weekend break-in at former President Donald Trump's campaign office in Virginia. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it has issued an arrest warrant for Toby Shane Kessler after the 39-year-old was allegedly caught on surveillance video forcing his way into the Ashburn building that houses Trump for President 2024 campaign and the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee. Advertisement

"Suspect identified and warrant issued for burglary at Trump Campaign headquarters," the sheriff's office announced Wednesday, with a photo of Kessler, in a post on X.

MEDIA RELEASE: Suspect Identified and Warrant Issued for Burglary at Trump Campaign HQ The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has secured a warrant for the arrest of Toby Shane Kessler, 39, of no fixed address, on the charge of Burglary (Code of Virginia: § 18.2-91. Entering... pic.twitter.com/oLQ6QWcT1y— Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (@LoudounSheriff) August 14, 2024

Investigators say Kessler spent a brief period of time inside the campaign office Sunday night before leaving.

"He appears to have left nothing behind, and it is still unclear what, if anything, he took with him," LCSO added.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said Kessler was wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack. They are asking anyone who knows Kessler's whereabouts to contact them.

Loudoun County is working with other law enforcement agencies in its search for Kessler, who has a California driver's license and no fixed address.

"Mr. Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area since at least 2018."