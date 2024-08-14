Trending
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case

By Doug Cunningham
In a ruling released Wednesday, Judge Juan Merchan rejected the third motion from former President Donald Trump to force Merchan's recusal in Trump's New York criminal trial. A jury unanimously convicted Trump on charges of falsifying business records to hide payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels from voters in 2016. File Pool Photo by Timothy A. Clary/UPI
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Judge Juan Merchan Wednesday rejected a third effort by Donald Trump's lawyers to force his recusal in the New York criminal case that convicted Trump on 34 felonies of falsifying business records.

Trump's attorneys had argued that Merchan's daughter's work as a political consultant created a conflict of interest, particularly after Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in as the Democratic nominee for president set to face off against Trump in November.

However, Merchan responded that the claims were "noting more than a repetition of stale and unsubstantiated claims," addressed by the previous decisions that "provided nothing new for this Court to consider."

"This Court now reiterates for the third time, that which should already be clear - innuendo and mischaracterizations do not a conflict create," Merchan wrote in the ruling made public Wednesday. "Recusal is therefore not necessary, much less required."

"Defense Counsel's reliance, and apparent citation to his own prior affirmation, rife with inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims, is unavailing. As such, Defendant's motion is again DENIED."

Merchan added the court "will continue to base its rulings on the evidence and the law, without fear or favor, casting aside undue influence."

In an earlier Trump recusal motion Merchan sought an opinion form the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics. That body responded that, "[a] judge's relatives remain free to engage in their own bona fide independent political activities."

The committee said the Trump case matter "does not involve either the judge's relative or the relative's business, whether directly or indirectly."

Trump was found guilty of falsifying the records to hide payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Prosecutors said the payments were made to illegally influence the election by preventing voters from learning about Trump having sex with Daniels.

The jury in the case unanimously agreed Trump was guilty as charged.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 18.

