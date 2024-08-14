Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 5:22 PM

N.C. manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped on way to hospital

By Chris Benson
Authorities in North Carolina are still searching for Ramon Alston, 30, who escaped police custody at around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Authorities in North Carolina are still searching for Ramon Alston, 30, who escaped police custody at around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- North Carolina officials are warning citizens to be vigilant and take precautions as a convicted murderer remains at large for the second day after escaping on the way to a hospital.

Ramon Alston, 30, escaped at around 7 a.m. local time by jumping from a transport van that had arrived at University of North Carolina's Gastroenterology Hillsborough campus in Orange County east of Greensboro.

Advertisement

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white New Balance tennis shoes. His handcuffs are connected to a belly chain.

As of Wednesday, his location is still unknown and officials believe Alston moved north of the hospital.

Related

A $25,000 has been offered for information that leads to his recapture. On Wednesday, the reward was supplemented with a $10,000 contribution by the U.S. Marshals Service to now bring the reward to a $35,000 amount.

"He's unpredictable," Keith Acree, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Adult Correction, said during Wednesday's press update."We don't know what he's going to do, so he should certainly probably be considered dangerous."

Alston is currently serving a life sentence at Bertie Correctional Institution after he was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 for the Christmas Day killing of 1-year-old Maleah Williams three years prior who was struck by a passing bullet while playing with toys.

Advertisement

"People make rash decisions at a time like this; he's already made one very large rash decision this morning," Acree added.

At least 114 local, state and federal law enforcement officers kept searching a 760-acre area through Tuesday night into the next day.

An "intensive ground search" would continue Wednesday and an "exhaustive investigative search is happening in the rest of the world outside of that immediate vicinity," Kirby Saunders, director of Orange County Emergency Services, said.

Also on Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood told reporters that Alston's family has been cooperative, and that he went to school with Alston's father and has known the suspect since birth.

"He was a troubled child, and he has been involved in criminal activity since he was a juvenile," the sheriff said, calling Alston "extremely cagey" and "extremely dangerous."

Latest Headlines

Bermuda under hurricane watch as Ernesto gathers strength
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Bermuda under hurricane watch as Ernesto gathers strength
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A hurricane watch was issued for Bermuda late Wednesday as Hurricane Ernesto churned in the Atlantic and was expected to strengthen.
'You are the future,' Joe Biden tells digital creators at White House gathering
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'You are the future,' Joe Biden tells digital creators at White House gathering
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- About 100 digital creators and industry professionals will participate in the first-ever White House Creator Economy Conference on Wednesday.
At Italy's prestigious Architecture Biennale next year, U.S. to showcase 'quintessential' porch
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At Italy's prestigious Architecture Biennale next year, U.S. to showcase 'quintessential' porch
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- In its effort to showcase American art abroad, the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday announced its selection for next year's Architecture Biennale in Italy as part of the Venice Biennale.
In Michigan, Trump running mate JD Vance decries Harris, D.C. 'ruling class'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Michigan, Trump running mate JD Vance decries Harris, D.C. 'ruling class'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- High energy, food and housing costs afflict the middle class, which former President Donald Trump will change for the better, his running mate and Ohio Sen. JD Vance told a Michigan audience Wednesday.
Justice Department says man tried to send U.S. military aircraft parts to Iran
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department says man tried to send U.S. military aircraft parts to Iran
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department charged U.S.-Iranian national Jeffrey Chance Nader with exporting U.S.-made military aircraft components to Iran in violation of American sanctions, it announced on Wednesday.
Mars to buy Kellanova, tying iconic American snack brands in single company
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mars to buy Kellanova, tying iconic American snack brands in single company
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Mars announced Wednesday it had entered an agreement to purchase Kellanova in a $35.9 billion cash deal.
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge Juan Merchan rejects Trump's third effort to remove him from hush-money case
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Judge Juan Merchan Wednesday rejected a third effort by Donald Trump's lawyers to force the judge's recusal in the New York criminal case that convicted Trump on 34 felonies of falsifying business records.
Annual consumer inflation drops to 2.9% in July; slowest since March 2021
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Annual consumer inflation drops to 2.9% in July; slowest since March 2021
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices rose in line with analysts' expectations in July with year-to-year inflation growing at its slowest rate since March 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
Report: Instagram failed to remove 93% of abusive comments against women politicians
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Report: Instagram failed to remove 93% of abusive comments against women politicians
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Center for Countering Digital Hate reported Wednesday that Instagram failed to act on 93% of the abusive comments targeting U.S. women politicians. They included death and rape threats and racist posts.
New Georgia rules seeking to boost election confidence raise concerns of voter suppression
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New Georgia rules seeking to boost election confidence raise concerns of voter suppression
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Georgia is enacting new voting measures ahead of the general election on Nov. 5 with some inviting concerns about voter suppression.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
North Korea warns South Korea, Japan will be nuclear 'cannon fodder'
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer
Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer
Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement